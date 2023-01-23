Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Related
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck
The video shows debris flying around him.
KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Home Depot in north Harris County after a possible road rage shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. We're told Precinct 4 deputies were flagged down at the Home Depot along the North Freeway...
Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas
Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
fox26houston.com
Southwest Freeway crash: Fatal crash shuts down main lanes of traffic
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on the inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop in Houston. Details are very limited at this time. All main lanes of traffic on Southwest Freeway northbound at the West Loop are blocked and traffic...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in Home Depot parking lot in Spring, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during a road rage incident near Spring early Friday morning. It started right after midnight when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to a Home Depot at 20131 North Freeway, where they initially were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
Man arrested in McDonald's drive-thru after allegedly waving gun at someone in NW Houston
Authorities said the man, who has road rage criminal history, was found still waiting for his order at the fast-food drive-thru before getting pulled over for allegedly tailgating and waving a gun at someone.
Person found dead after neighbor notices car running unattended at Timbergrove Gardens home
A neighbor noticed a car had been running for a while in a garage and called 911. Police later found someone shot to death inside a home in Timbergrove Gardens.
fox26houston.com
Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston
HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?
It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
Crazy video! Deer Park postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
Video shows driver punch man in northwest Houston in what police say was road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston. It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
fox26houston.com
Fred Hartman Bridge vehicle fire: 1 taken to hospital by Life Flight
BAYTOWN, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a vehicle fire on the Fred Hartman Bridge. According to Houston TranStar, the vehicle fire occurred in the northbound lanes shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident. SkyFOX aerials showed...
Report: Houston's former Exxon skyscraper built in 1962 is set to become apartment complex
The renovation of the large-scale commercial building could bring new life to the downtown area.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0