Houston, TX

KHOU

VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
BAYTOWN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas

Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Southwest Freeway crash: Fatal crash shuts down main lanes of traffic

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on the inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop in Houston. Details are very limited at this time. All main lanes of traffic on Southwest Freeway northbound at the West Loop are blocked and traffic...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot dead in Home Depot parking lot in Spring, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during a road rage incident near Spring early Friday morning. It started right after midnight when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to a Home Depot at 20131 North Freeway, where they initially were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston

HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Michele Freeman

Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?

It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video shows driver punch man in northwest Houston in what police say was road rage

HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston. It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Fred Hartman Bridge vehicle fire: 1 taken to hospital by Life Flight

BAYTOWN, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a vehicle fire on the Fred Hartman Bridge. According to Houston TranStar, the vehicle fire occurred in the northbound lanes shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident. SkyFOX aerials showed...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
