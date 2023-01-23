ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Proposed trade sends Coby White to New York for Cam Reddish

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls have heard their name in trade speculation all season long.

One of Chicago’s trade candidates is Coby White, who is on an expiring contract and headed for unrestricted free agency this summer.

White has been subject to trade rumors going back to last season as it was clear that Chicago had no plans of extending the four-year guard.

In a proposed trade by Pippen Ain’t Easy of Fansided, the Bulls would send White to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish and a 2024 second-round pick.

Like White, Reddish has been on the trade block for months as the Knicks are actively shopping the four-year forward as he’s caught 25-straight DNP-CD’s.

Both White and Reddish are averaging 8.4 points per game this season as White is shooting 37.4% from downtown for the Bulls.

For the Knicks, acquiring an expiring contract in White for Reddish and a pick doesn’t make much sense unless they’d have plans of extending White. As a role player off the bench, White would provide New York with some additional scoring off the bench but would create even more of a logjam in the backcourt.

If you’re the Bulls, you make this trade. If you have no plans of resigning White in the offseason, getting a young player with promise like Reddish is a low risk, high reward type of deal along with receiving a second-round pick.

