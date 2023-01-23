Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
247Sports
No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols
Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
Yardbarker
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
247Sports
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
247Sports
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
Red and Black
Son of basketball Hall of Famer receives first offer from Georgia
Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer and former Georgia basketball player Dominique Wilkins, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Tuesday morning. This was also his first offer from a D1 program. Listed as a 6-foot-8 2025 four-star wing prospect out of Parkview High School...
247Sports
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
247Sports
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
247Sports
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
247Sports
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
Highlights: 5-star Georgia football signee AJ Harris
2023 five-star cornerback A.J. Harris is one of the top recruits in Georgia’s No. 2 ranked recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback out of Phenix City, Ala., is ranked the No. 37 recruit, the No. 3 corner and No. 4 player in Alabama. Harris played both cornerback and receiver...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
247Sports
Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
247Sports
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
247Sports
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
McDonald's All-American Game snubs: 12 boys who should have made the 2023 rosters
We know who's in. Now let's talk about who should have been in. The boys rosters for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Games in March were announced Tuesday, and today we'll target some glaring snubs. In the spirit of the NCAA Tournament bracket, we're calling this group of 12 the Midwest South ...
247Sports
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination
Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
