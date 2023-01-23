ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
247Sports

No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
CELINA, TX
Yardbarker

Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection

ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
STANWOOD, WA
Red and Black

Son of basketball Hall of Famer receives first offer from Georgia

Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer and former Georgia basketball player Dominique Wilkins, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Tuesday morning. This was also his first offer from a D1 program. Listed as a 6-foot-8 2025 four-star wing prospect out of Parkview High School...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects

With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination

Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

