247Sports

Wendell Gregory commits to South Carolina

Another blue-chip recruit in the 2024 recruiting class committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory (Marietta, Ga.) announced his commitment a little more than a month after coach Shane Beamer tweeted #WelcomeHome on Dec. 17. Gregory was in town that day to watch South Carolina’s bowl practice.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Pate talks Gamecocks 2023 recruiting class

National Signing Day is less than a week away and South Carolina looks to be putting together a solid class, most of which signed during the Early Signing Period. The Gamecocks’ 16th ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings, added an instate wide receiver on Thursday when wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School made his commitment to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina analyst reportedly leaves for MAC coordinator position

South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, FootballScoop reported on Wednesday. Weber was a special teams analyst with the Gamecocks after he spent the previous 4 seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Kansas State. Weber was a wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats. He spent his first 2 years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the next 2 seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Nikki Setzler becomes longest-serving State Senator in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Senate honored Nikki Setzler for his 46 years of service by passing a resolution acknowledging his time in office. Democratic Senator Setzler represents District 26, made up of the Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, and Saluda Counties. When his term is finished in 2024, the Senator will become the second-longest-serving senator in state history.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
majorleaguefishing.com

All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company

Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden

Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
