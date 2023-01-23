Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
Wendell Gregory commits to South Carolina
Another blue-chip recruit in the 2024 recruiting class committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory (Marietta, Ga.) announced his commitment a little more than a month after coach Shane Beamer tweeted #WelcomeHome on Dec. 17. Gregory was in town that day to watch South Carolina’s bowl practice.
Pate talks Gamecocks 2023 recruiting class
National Signing Day is less than a week away and South Carolina looks to be putting together a solid class, most of which signed during the Early Signing Period. The Gamecocks’ 16th ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings, added an instate wide receiver on Thursday when wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School made his commitment to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.
Examining South Carolina's Revitalized Offense
With multiple departures of high-impact players and the addition of more weapons, South Carolina's offense has a slightly new look which we will examine.
SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada
South Carolina and former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada have been in touch, and there is legitimate interest between the five-star and the Gamecocks.
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina analyst reportedly leaves for MAC coordinator position
South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, FootballScoop reported on Wednesday. Weber was a special teams analyst with the Gamecocks after he spent the previous 4 seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Kansas State. Weber was a wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats. He spent his first 2 years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the next 2 seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.
WIS-TV
Nikki Setzler becomes longest-serving State Senator in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Senate honored Nikki Setzler for his 46 years of service by passing a resolution acknowledging his time in office. Democratic Senator Setzler represents District 26, made up of the Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, and Saluda Counties. When his term is finished in 2024, the Senator will become the second-longest-serving senator in state history.
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News 19 for help seeking answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away January 1 at the age of 80. He says seeking closure over...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
abcnews4.com
SC State's student-run Belcher Café reopens for first time since coronavirus pandemic
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The student-run and operated Belcher Café at South Carolina State University (SC State) has reopened after a three-year hiatus. The reopening was announced in a press release from SC State on Jan. 26. As noted in the press release, this is the first time the café has reopened since the coronavirus pandemic.
WLTX.com
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killer extradited back to South Carolina
Antar Jeter faces charges of murder and grand larceny. He was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Tuesday.
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
live5news.com
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden
Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0