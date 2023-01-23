ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Courier News

Should NJ farms be owned by foreign countries? Sen. Doug Steinhardt says no

TRENTON - State Sen. Doug Steinhardt (R- District 23) has introduced legislation that would prohibit foreign ownership of New Jersey farmland amid rising concerns about a Chinese buying spree of American farms. “We need to pay attention to the fact that China and its proxies have been buying up farmland across the United States,” said Steinhardt,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy