Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
wvsportsnow.com
2024 OL Recruit Keyonte Arrington’s Selflessness Could Make Him Future Leader of Mountaineers
He has the size. He has the moves. He has the right attitude. And now he’s starting to receive the attention from college programs. But Keyonte Arrington, a class of 2024 offensive lineman out of Lake Taylor High School in Virginia, is in search of more than just a college team. He’s in search of a new football family.
WTRF
No. 15 Auburn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia steps away from the Big 12 for a game on Saturday when it hosts No. 15 Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Here’s everything you need to know about the contest. No. 15 Auburn at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Wednesday,...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim
During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
voiceofmotown.com
Where Does WVU Rank Among Party Schools?
West Virginia University is a big time party school – that’s no secret. For students all across the nation, this is a big draw to the school. Barstool Sports, one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, recently revealed their top 25 party school rankings. As...
Help Wanted! Workers needed for WVU MBB home games
Mountaineer Employment Solutions in Morgantown is seeking members to join the cleaning crew for WVU Men's Basketball games, offering $18 per hour for any interested workers
Ellenboro, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Doddridge County High School basketball team will have a game with Ritchie County High School on January 26, 2023, 15:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
Crash on State Route 7 in Ohio causes traffic stops on highway
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there have been a couple vehicle crashes on Friday morning. Patrol says these are weather related crashes south of Shadyside, Ohio. Troopers say they are working on getting traffic moving once ODOT treats the road. Viewers say they have been sitting in traffic, not moving for over 30 minutes. […]
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
WDTV
Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
WTRF
Longhorn Steakhouse officially opens in The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most anticipated new businesses at The Highlands is finally open. Dozens of area first responders and law enforcement officials were on hand Tuesday as the Longhorn Steakhouse celebrated their opening. Restaurant staff and management held a lasso cutting just before doors opened to the public.
West Virginia teen missing, left note saying living with Amish family
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.
West Virginia man who was ‘covered in blood’ pleads guilty to murder
A local West Virginia man entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday for murder in the second degree. Jeffery White, 29, of Weirton, allegedly killed 69-year-old Daniel Gilchrist, from Brooke County, after officials say White broke into the apartment of Gilchrist. Officers responded to the scene, where they found a window busted in with an […]
West Virginia State Police looking for ‘possibly armed’ man in Harrison County
The West Virginia State Police announced that it is looking for a missing man who was last seen in West Milford.
Metro News
Long talked about water project will move ahead in Barbour County
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Officials with the city of Philippi say funding has been secured to complete a project to create a secondary water source for the city and more than 80 percent of Barbour County. City Manager Jeremy Drennen said the city was recently approved for a $10 Million...
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
Buckhannon Police searching for missing man
An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
Comments / 0