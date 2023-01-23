ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim

During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
Where Does WVU Rank Among Party Schools?

West Virginia University is a big time party school – that’s no secret. For students all across the nation, this is a big draw to the school. Barstool Sports, one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, recently revealed their top 25 party school rankings. As...
Ellenboro, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Doddridge County High School basketball team will have a game with Ritchie County High School on January 26, 2023, 15:15:00.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Crash on State Route 7 in Ohio causes traffic stops on highway

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there have been a couple vehicle crashes on Friday morning. Patrol says these are weather related crashes south of Shadyside, Ohio. Troopers say they are working on getting traffic moving once ODOT treats the road. Viewers say they have been sitting in traffic, not moving for over 30 minutes. […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
WHEELING, WV
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Longhorn Steakhouse officially opens in The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most anticipated new businesses at The Highlands is finally open. Dozens of area first responders and law enforcement officials were on hand Tuesday as the Longhorn Steakhouse celebrated their opening. Restaurant staff and management held a lasso cutting just before doors opened to the public.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
