kggfradio.com

Independence Police Department Approved for New Scanner System

A more consistent and efficient method of communication is coming to the Independence Police Department. Police Chief Jerry Harrison was approved to convert the police scanner system to UHF-Digital, following a presentation at tonight's city commission meeting. Harrison says that their current system, VHF, is not adequate and creates danger for officers.
kggfradio.com

Montgomery County Cracks Down On DUI's

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is conducting a traffic campaign this Sunday. The sheriff's office Facebook page says they and other multiple agencies throughout Kansas with be enforcing and cracking down on DUI's and other traffic infractions between 3:00pm and 3:00am. They remind everyone to be responsible and do not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KTUL

Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

The Latest Information On Galena Attempted Carjacking

More information has been gathered concerning an attempted carjacking in Galena. The attempt took place around 7:00 a.m. yesterday morning at Casey's at 7th and Main. Cherokee County officials say the car owner saw a man getting into her vehicle. The woman was able to pull him out of her vehicle. The man then fled on foot.
GALENA, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle

Norman Thompson was seen in Washington County Court today on multiple charges of unlawful possession of motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized use of motor vehicle by way of a joy ride. According to an affidavit, the victim knows Thompson personally due to Thompson previously doing some...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Three Arrested in Caney on Search Warrant

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests three individuals after serving a search warrant on Thursday morning. According to the CPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 Block of Wesr 4th Street. The domestic disturbance resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Breandra Hall of Tulsa for obstructing an officer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she later posted bond.
CANEY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas woman sentenced for leaving young children with accused abuser

JAY, Okla. – Nicole Louise Henson, 27, of Fredonia, Kansas received a 10-year deferred sentence for leaving her children with a caretaker who allegedly abused one of them. Henson entered a guilty plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay on Thursday to one charge of felony child neglect.
FREDONIA, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Wants Bartians to Limit Water Usage

As we reported earlier this week, the City of Bartlesville is urging Bartians to conserve water as we get deeper into the winter. The city began telling citizens that the overall water supply was taking a hit starting in December. In the past month the overall percentage of water left in the supply has dropped four percentage points.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
sentineltimes.com

Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs

Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fox13memphis.com

Man, minor charged with murder of Oklahoma couple

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — A man was charged on Monday for allegedly killing a Washington County, Oklahoma couple, officials say. In a news release, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced that Lucas Anthony Walker, 20, was charged Monday in a federal court. Walker has been charged with first-degree murder in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville

A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

