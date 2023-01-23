Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Independence Police Department Approved for New Scanner System
A more consistent and efficient method of communication is coming to the Independence Police Department. Police Chief Jerry Harrison was approved to convert the police scanner system to UHF-Digital, following a presentation at tonight's city commission meeting. Harrison says that their current system, VHF, is not adequate and creates danger for officers.
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Cracks Down On DUI's
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is conducting a traffic campaign this Sunday. The sheriff's office Facebook page says they and other multiple agencies throughout Kansas with be enforcing and cracking down on DUI's and other traffic infractions between 3:00pm and 3:00am. They remind everyone to be responsible and do not...
KTUL
Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
koamnewsnow.com
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
kggfradio.com
The Latest Information On Galena Attempted Carjacking
More information has been gathered concerning an attempted carjacking in Galena. The attempt took place around 7:00 a.m. yesterday morning at Casey's at 7th and Main. Cherokee County officials say the car owner saw a man getting into her vehicle. The woman was able to pull him out of her vehicle. The man then fled on foot.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle
Norman Thompson was seen in Washington County Court today on multiple charges of unlawful possession of motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized use of motor vehicle by way of a joy ride. According to an affidavit, the victim knows Thompson personally due to Thompson previously doing some...
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Three Arrested in Caney on Search Warrant
The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests three individuals after serving a search warrant on Thursday morning. According to the CPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 Block of Wesr 4th Street. The domestic disturbance resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Breandra Hall of Tulsa for obstructing an officer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she later posted bond.
Ottawa County Sheriff responds to ATF stabilizing brace ruling
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it will not enforce an Alcohol Tobacco and Firearm ruling (2021R-O8F) that outlaws firearm stabilizing braces.
Victims identified in Washington County double homicide
The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the two people Monday who they found dead in a rural part of the county over the weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas woman sentenced for leaving young children with accused abuser
JAY, Okla. – Nicole Louise Henson, 27, of Fredonia, Kansas received a 10-year deferred sentence for leaving her children with a caretaker who allegedly abused one of them. Henson entered a guilty plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay on Thursday to one charge of felony child neglect.
Bartlesville bird center prepares for bald eaglet with live nest cam
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A pair of Southern Bald Eagles is preparing for an eaglet coming to its nest. The eagle’s nest is about two miles behind the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville. The Center’s first major project was to help re-establish nesting Bald Eagle populations...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Wants Bartians to Limit Water Usage
As we reported earlier this week, the City of Bartlesville is urging Bartians to conserve water as we get deeper into the winter. The city began telling citizens that the overall water supply was taking a hit starting in December. In the past month the overall percentage of water left in the supply has dropped four percentage points.
sentineltimes.com
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs
Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
KTUL
17-year-old suspect identified in connection to Washington County double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the teenager who was arrested last Friday in connection to a double homicide. WCSO says Heidi Dutton appeared before a Special judge Sigler today in Washington County District Court. This was her initial appearance and...
fox13memphis.com
Man, minor charged with murder of Oklahoma couple
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — A man was charged on Monday for allegedly killing a Washington County, Oklahoma couple, officials say. In a news release, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced that Lucas Anthony Walker, 20, was charged Monday in a federal court. Walker has been charged with first-degree murder in...
kggfradio.com
New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville
A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
