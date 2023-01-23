Dogs maul to death young boy, injure his mother on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday on the reservation.

Danner said the boy succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack and that his mother was injured trying to save him.

Authorities haven't commented on what happened to the dogs following the attack or stated where on the reservation the attack occurred.

The name of the boy will not be released because he is under age 18 and the mother’s name is not being released at this time, Danner said. Authorities have not commented on the mother's condition but it's believed she is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Danner said the Fort Hall Police Department is investigating the attack.

The official cause of the boy’s death will likely be traumatic injuries inflicted by a pack of dogs and the manner will likely be accidental once Danner finishes the official death certificate, he said.

“This is a tragic situation for the family and my heart goes out to them,” Danner said. “To lose a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. This situation is very difficult to understand and my thoughts and prayers are with them in this tough time.”