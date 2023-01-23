ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

Dogs maul to death young boy, injure his mother on Fort Hall Reservation

By SHELBIE HARRIS
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HD5pO_0kOYQe6D00

FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday on the reservation.

Danner said the boy succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack and that his mother was injured trying to save him.

Authorities haven't commented on what happened to the dogs following the attack or stated where on the reservation the attack occurred.

The name of the boy will not be released because he is under age 18 and the mother’s name is not being released at this time, Danner said. Authorities have not commented on the mother's condition but it's believed she is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Danner said the Fort Hall Police Department is investigating the attack.

The official cause of the boy’s death will likely be traumatic injuries inflicted by a pack of dogs and the manner will likely be accidental once Danner finishes the official death certificate, he said.

“This is a tragic situation for the family and my heart goes out to them,” Danner said. “To lose a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. This situation is very difficult to understand and my thoughts and prayers are with them in this tough time.”

Comments / 5

Guest
4d ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. It doesn’t matter what kind of dogs they are, it’s how they are raised and treated. I had a pit bull when I was a kid and he was extremely friendly.

Reply
2
Related
Idaho State Journal

Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery

POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous assault suspect in East Idaho

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Highway just after 9:30 pm where it was reported at least two individuals had been fighting. The suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and a Trooper with the Idaho State Police....
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance

POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Suspect arrested after pointing pistol at local man

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a gun at another man on Tuesday. Scott Roger Christ, of Pocatello, was arrested following the incident and has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. The incident began to unfold when Pocatello police received a call from the alleged victim...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man who stabbed teen in leg sentenced to probation

An Ammon man who stabbed a teen fleeing over a fence was sentenced to probation Wednesday. The victim, who was 15 years old at the time, avoided losing his leg from the injury Devin Miner, 47, inflicted on him, but the injury means he will likely never run again in his life. "The risk of amputation was a very real possibility until very recently," the victim said in an impact...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Boy dies after being mauled by dogs in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — A boy is dead after being mauled by a pack of dogs in Fort Hall Saturday. The seven-year-old was attacked by four dogs at his home, Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner tells EastIdahoNews.com. The boy’s mother discovered her injured son and attempted to help him when...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced for role in bar shootout, jail escape

An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a shootout at a bar and who fled when released on furlough was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Levi Bautista, 22, was first arrested after getting involved in a shootout at a bar in September 2021. Court records stated Juan Manuel Gonzalez shot at Bautista first, and that Bautista returned fire. When police arrived, Bautista fled in a car. He was stopped with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation

An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking meth, heroin

POCATELLO – Adam Lee Vallely, 46, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. Evidence established that Vallely participated in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from a source of...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of driver killed in collision with semi near Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local man died on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, was pronounced. dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man fatally shoots moose that charged at him

On Jan. 21, an adult male moose was shot and killed in the yard of a Terreton area resident after it charged him. The large moose had been frequenting residential areas around the Mud Lake and Terreton areas for over a week and had reportedly become increasingly agitated. The man involved in the incident had been attempting to haze the moose out of the yard when the moose charged at...
TERRETON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man facing felony charge for attempting to strangle local woman

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old Pocatello man was arrested after allegedly attempting to strangle a local woman on Saturday, according to police and court records. Andrew Reed Wilson has been charged with one felony count of attempted strangulation following the incident. Pocatello police were dispatched to the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a physical disturbance, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik

RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested in East Idaho after trying to use fake $100 bill marked 'FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY'

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local gas station yesterday morning. The call came in just after 6am from the Hitt the Road Gas Station at Ammon Rd. and Lincoln Rd. after 33 year old Corbin Jay Ooka of Alpine, Wyoming, attempted to pay for items with a $100 bill marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” that was obviously fake. When the clerk told Ooka the bill was fictitious the man paid for the items by other means and left the store. The clerk then called dispatch and...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested after police chase in stolen car

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after he reportedly cut his ankle monitor, stole a car and led police on a high speed chase. Cameron Wiley, 24, was wearing the ankle monitor in connection to a drug case, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a notification his monitor had been cut Sunday evening. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy