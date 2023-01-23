Burglars Stole $82K Worth Of Goods From Nassau County Homes, Police Say

Nassau County Police arrested four suspects accused in numerous home break-ins. Pictured (left to right) are: David Rodriguez Paez, age 35, Andres Felipe Rayo Lugo, age 19, Kevin Santiago Siabato Canon, age 19, and Andres Felipe Canon Ibanez, age 23. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps

Four men are facing charges in connection with a string of home break-ins on Long Island.

Police were called to a Lake Success home on Pine Hill Road Wednesday, Jan. 18, after someone triggered the home’s security alarm, according to Nassau County Police.

As officers were responding to the home, they spotted the suspects fleeing in an SUV and conducted a traffic stop. All four men were arrested without incident.

Investigators said the men got into the home through a window before taking cash, credit cards, jewelry, a handbag, and a security system DVR. They also reportedly stole a Smith & Wesson handgun.

Police said the suspects are also behind seven other break-ins that have occurred in Nassau County since November 2022, including in Jericho, Herricks, Plainview, Mineola, and Manhasset.

Altogether, they stole approximately $82,000 worth of valuables from the homes, police said.

Investigators identified the following suspects:

David Rodriguez Paez, age 25, of Colombia; charged with four counts of 2nd degree burglary and two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary

Andres Felipe Rayo Lugo, age 19, of Flushing, Queens; charged with five counts of 2nd degree burglary and two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary

Kevin Santiago Siabato Canon, age 19, of Colombia; charged with one count of 2nd degree burglary and one count of 2nd degree attempted burglary

Andres Felipe Canon Ibanez, age 23, of Colombia; charged with one count of 2nd degree burglary and two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary

All four were arraigned Thursday, Jan. 19, at First District Court in Hempstead.

