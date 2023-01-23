ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Burglars Stole $82K Worth Of Goods From Nassau County Homes, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
Nassau County Police arrested four suspects accused in numerous home break-ins. Pictured (left to right) are: David Rodriguez Paez, age 35, Andres Felipe Rayo Lugo, age 19, Kevin Santiago Siabato Canon, age 19, and Andres Felipe Canon Ibanez, age 23. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps

Four men are facing charges in connection with a string of home break-ins on Long Island.

Police were called to a Lake Success home on Pine Hill Road Wednesday, Jan. 18, after someone triggered the home’s security alarm, according to Nassau County Police.

As officers were responding to the home, they spotted the suspects fleeing in an SUV and conducted a traffic stop. All four men were arrested without incident.

Investigators said the men got into the home through a window before taking cash, credit cards, jewelry, a handbag, and a security system DVR. They also reportedly stole a Smith & Wesson handgun.

Police said the suspects are also behind seven other break-ins that have occurred in Nassau County since November 2022, including in Jericho, Herricks, Plainview, Mineola, and Manhasset.

Altogether, they stole approximately $82,000 worth of valuables from the homes, police said.

Investigators identified the following suspects:

  • David Rodriguez Paez, age 25, of Colombia; charged with four counts of 2nd degree burglary and two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary
  • Andres Felipe Rayo Lugo, age 19, of Flushing, Queens; charged with five counts of 2nd degree burglary and two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary
  • Kevin Santiago Siabato Canon, age 19, of Colombia; charged with one count of 2nd degree burglary and one count of 2nd degree attempted burglary
  • Andres Felipe Canon Ibanez, age 23, of Colombia; charged with one count of 2nd degree burglary and two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary

All four were arraigned Thursday, Jan. 19, at First District Court in Hempstead.

default-avatar
Vinny Stack
3d ago

I say when all these young kids get into trouble burglaries drugs stealing cars they should get sent to the military to do 4 years in the military and then come out and if you do it again you get 10 years in the military and see if they keep playing their games

Rob6779
4d ago

Unbelievable how about you commit a crime you get caught and you serve time in prison. Under the democrats there is no deterrent anymore to committing crimes

Beatrice Collins
4d ago

So! This is what happens when parents cross the border illegally with their children for a better education, jobs and better life. It’s a scam to bad our government officials don’t see it.

