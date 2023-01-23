ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning

KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner

KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
