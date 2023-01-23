Read full article on original website
Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Miracle – Missouri Train Slams Into Tractor-Trailer, No Injuries
Some people believe in miracles while others don't. No matter which side you find yourself on, I believe you'll have to admit that it's remarkable that a train in Missouri slammed into a tractor-trailer yet there were no injuries reported. I first saw KOMU in Columbia, Missouri report on this...
ktvo.com
Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner
KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
A Yearlong Film Series is coming to Quincy starting next Month
The State Street Theater in Quincy is kicking off a Year Long Film Series next month featuring some all-time classic movies. Here are the details of this exciting new project in the Gem City. According to a press release sent to us at Townsquare Media from Wandering Calf Film Series...
