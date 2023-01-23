Read full article on original website
onlyinark.com
Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City
Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
socialhiker.net
Chilly Willy on Hot Springs
Snow ConditionsIntermittent snow - not hard to cross. Fantastic hike! Lots of snow on the ground, not hard to walk on. It wasn’t windy only at the summit. We used our hiking poles & a few of us wore our microspikes to summit from the tower…
Interstate 30 construction in Little Rock expected to create lane closures: Here’s the list
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has released its list of expected lane Little Rock – North Little Rock closures beginning Jan. 30.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
Check Out Our Latest ‘Salute to Service’ Local Marine Hero
Townsquare Media / Texarkana is always proud to feature our Nation's heroes, at work and at play whenever we get the chance to do so, today we have a young man to feature, a Marine Sargeant from Nashville, Arkansas. Any guesses yet?. US Marine Sgt. Fidel A. Berruquin from Nashville,...
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
arkadelphian.com
Bismarck Deli and Market: A growing community staple
In June 2022, Jesse and Nikki Loftin responded to a local need and a prime opportunity. “We figured we’d start a deli because there’s nothing like that here,” Jesse said. “Then we started doing breakfast because there’s no breakfast here. Then there’s no meat and produce, so we serve the community like that.”
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 26th
No new Saline County Obituaries were added today. Check back tomorrow for updated information or click the link below for previous days postings.
UAM, NPC team up to offer bachelor’s degree for Hot Springs students
Some Hot Springs students can now add a new degree to their resume thanks to the partnership of two Arkansas schools.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Snow impacts travel north & west
OVERNIGHT: We’ll continue to see cold rain tonight with totals of 1″ to 1½” in Little Rock. A wintry mix of rain/sleet could be possible after 9pm tonight, with any snowflakes mixed in more likely after midnight through 5am. All precipitation will clear by morning, other than a few leftover flurries until 7am.
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge
Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter storm to bring rain and snow into Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with increasing clouds and perhaps a few rain drops early. By mid and late-morning, clouds become more widespread. Rain will also become more scattered. In our higher elevations over northwest Arkansas, the precipitation may start out as snow. Temperatures will reach the low 40s...
Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
Current & former Sylvan Hills students die in crash; loved ones focused on their faith
Sylvan Hills High School is mourning the loss of five students after a car accident in Wyoming.
Comments / 0