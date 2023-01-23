ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Stephen Colbert RUTHLESSLY MOCKS Don Lemon's Sweatshirt-Hoodie Combo, CNN Host Blames Struggling Network Bosses For Bizarre On-Air Attire

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxEIs_0kOYEFne00
Mega

Don Lemon hit back at Stephen Colbert after the late-night host mocked him for looking like a "high school track teacher" while delivering the news in a sweatshirt-hoodie combo. CNN watchers were confused when Lemon switched out of his normal suit and tie combo for a laid-back look on the morning show last week. However, RadarOnline.com has learned the bizarre wardrobe choice was actually his bosses' decision as they scramble to save the struggling news network .

Colbert had a field day, playfully trashing Lemon's wardrobe on his nighttime talk show Thursday. "As a wise man once said, 'What the f--- is that?'' he asked while showing a photo of the casual newsman.

"I was watching this morning, and I was a little taken aback because I didn't expect this," he joked, calling the move "hilarious" while adding, "I know they want to add some comedy to CNN."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C05Wz_0kOYEFne00
Mega

"But how do you report the news in that outfit? How do you talk about tragedy wearing that, because what could be more tragic than that look he had this morning," Colbert joked before claiming the award-winning journalist looked like "a high school track teacher who went for a run but then got a little hungry and stopped at a restaurant."

Adding insult to injury, he added, "But it was too nice of a restaurant and they said, 'Excuse me sir, you have to wear a jacket.' So then he stole a jacket from Guys and Dolls."

Colbert demanded Lemon provide context behind the attire change, to which Don accepted.

The following morning, the CNN anchor addressed the clothing controversy, placing the blame on higher-ups, like the network's desperate honcho Chris Licht , who has been making cutthroat moves to save the low-rated news channel.

On Friday's CNN This Morning , Lemon told viewers his bosses asked him to "relax and be more comfortable and sort of go with what is happening in the world." So, he went with wearing athletic gear on live television.

"Right now, people aren't wearing suits as much," Lemon explained. "Lots has changed since the pandemic, right?"

He then addressed the negative reaction to his wardrobe change-up.

"So I just found it interesting that there was such a reaction because online I got a lot of negative reaction," he laughed.

Lemon put his foot in his mouth when he turned to his co-anchor, Kaitlinn Collins , and said he now understands how women feel when they are ridiculed for what they wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AaxY5_0kOYEFne00
Mega

"Men never get scrutinized as much," Lemon said before addressing Colbert. "I think that [you should] have fun with comedy.

"I think if Barack Obama can get criticized for a tan suit, if Volodomyr Zelensky can fight a war in a hoodie, if Trayvon Martin can start a revolution in a hoodie, then Don Lemon could tell the news in a hooded sweater," he continued.

"So Stephen, I love ya, I'm glad you started this conversation, but it is like a Rorschach test."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUYWZ_0kOYEFne00
Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Licht dropped the axe before Christmas by firing hundreds and disrupting his on-air hosts by playing musical chairs. However, his efforts still haven't worked, with CNN continuing to be buried like competitors like Fox News.

Comments / 16

Love muffin
4d ago

I'll bet Dom Lemmon was punching walls in anger. He's still furious about losing his show and being demoted. Now squids like Colbert are hackin on him! 😆

Reply(1)
11
Christina Garofalo King
4d ago

I have seen the reporters and commentators on ESPN wearing this style/ fad as well. They wear gym shoes with suits too! It will all pass!

Reply
4
oldschool94
4d ago

I don't see the issue. Those women were correct. Reporters "women" that are or have been pregnant. viewers have made horrible!! comments about them. which is sad!! so, what Don had on was just fine.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RadarOnline

NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources

Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80 million five-year contract extension, The Tonight Show is drawing under 1.3 million eyeballs — less than half the audience of upstart Gutfeld! But that number is even more shocking when compared to Fallon’s celebrated debut! The Saturday Night Live alum, 48, chalked up an impressive 11 million viewers when he first took over for...
TheDailyBeast

How Stephen Colbert Knows George Santos Is Definitely Going to Resign

On Wednesday night, Stephen Colbert caught up on the latest developments surrounding “GOP congressman and man putting air quotes around his entire life,” George Santos.“Santos has a long history of stretching the truth by never telling it,” the Late Show host explained, by laying out a new series of legal and ethical complaints that have been made against the freshman from New York. “That’s so disappointing,” Colbert said. “I would expect more from the man who invented the automobile.”Colbert went on to suggest that the “walls appear to be closing in” on Santos after local Republican officials have begun calling on him to resign. “In response to this stunning rebuke from his own party, Santos told reporters on Capitol Hill that he ‘will not’ resign,” the host said. “Which means, he’s gonna resign.”Later, he highlighted the “pretty wild” claim from Santos that he was one of the earliest cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.“Smart thinking, Georgie,” Colbert said, imagining the congressman telling himself, “Everyone hates me, I know how to win them back! I’ll tell them I was patient zero.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

No Joke: CNN’s Ruthless Boss Chris Licht Mulling Axing Embattled Primetime Line-Up For Comedy Show—In Talks With Jon Stewart

CNN boss Chris Licht is reportedly contemplating whether to axe the struggling network’s current primetime lineup in favor of a comedic news-focused talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development would mark Licht’s latest shakeup at the embattled news network since taking over as chairman and CEO in May 2022 following Jeff Zucker’s fall from grace months earlier.Also surprising are reports indicating Licht and other CNN executives are eyeing American comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart to host the potential new program that would air from 9-11 PM every weeknight.Licht first hinted at his desire to poach Stewart during an interview with...
RadarOnline

‘He Has No Reason To Be So Confident’: TJ Holmes Ripped By Insiders For Believing He’ll Be Back On ‘GMA’

T.J. Holmes has been boasting privately that he believes he’ll shake off the cheating scandal that got him and his lover Amy Robach suspended from Good Morning America — but insiders feel he shouldn’t be that confident, RadarOnline.com has learned. “He has no reason to be so confident he’ll return to GMA,” an insider said. “Producers are already furious with him. For him to be bragging he’s going to be exonerated when all the evidence seems to suggest the opposite only infuriates exec further — making his return to the show more unlikely than ever!” Earlier this month, a source...
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
RadarOnline

CNN Shake-Up Continues: Network Boss Chris Licht AXES 'CNN This Morning' Executive Producer Eric Hall After Show's Abysmal Ratings

Chris Licht has reportedly axed CNN This Morning executive producer Eric Hall from the program just months after rebooting the AM show in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes as Licht continues to make major shake-ups and changes to the struggling news network in an attempt to garner more audience members.According to the Wrap, Hall has been removed from his role on CNN This Morning and will instead work as executive producer on CNN Tonight with host Laura Coates.The announcement was made during a meeting on Thursday when Ryan Kadro – Licht’s second in command – informed CNN This...
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
People

Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage

The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

197K+
Followers
5K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy