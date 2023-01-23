TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 23-29): ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shrinking’ & More

Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Roush Review: No Lie, ‘Poker Face’ Is a Blast
Everybody lies. Few know that better than Charlie Cale (the delightful Natasha Lyonne), whose built-in BS detector is second to none in Peacock‘s Poker Face. “It’s like birds chirping, people lying,” she explains in that raspy voice, like Marge Simpson on a whiskey bender. “The real trick of it is to figure out why. Why someone is lying.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Netflix Dominates 2022 Streaming Charts as ‘Stranger Things’ Lands Top Spot
Netflix might have reported a drop in subscribers for the first time ever last year, but that didn’t stop the streamer from dominating the Nielsen U.S. streaming charts for 2022. Stranger Things did much of the heavy lifting, with a reported 52 billion minutes viewed across all of its...
Fairfield Sun Times
Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine to Lead ‘The Perfect Nanny’ at HBO
Nicole Kidman is gearing up for her next HBO series as she will join Maya Erskine to lead the limited series The Perfect Nanny. The project based on Leïla Slimani’s thriller novel, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Erskine, who is best known for her work on Hulu‘s Pen-15 will write and executive produce. HBO beat out several other outlets in a bidding war for the title, which will be co-produced by Legendary Entertainment with HBO.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
wonderwall.com
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
Fairfield Sun Times
Fox Renews ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy’ & ‘Bob’s Burgers’ for 2 Seasons
Three Fox Animation Domination faves aren’t going anywhere. Fox has announced that it has given early renewals to The Simpsons for record-setting Seasons 35 and 36, Family Guy for Seasons 22 and 23, and Bob’s Burgers for Seasons 14 and 15. This means all three shows, produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, will be part of the network’s primetime lineup through the 2024-25 season. It also extends The Simpsons‘ standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Gossip Girl’ Boss Reveals What Was Cut From Series Finale & What Would’ve Happened in Season 3
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Gossip Girl series finale “I Am Gossip.”]. In a way, the last episode of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl does work as a series finale. But it also ends with a post-credits scene that teases what could have come next.
Fairfield Sun Times
Alan Cumming’s Most Delicious Moments as ‘The Traitors’ B&B Host From Hell (VIDEO)
Alan Cumming is a “Bed and Breakfast Host from Hell” in a new sizzle reel for Peacock‘s addictive new reality series The Traitors. The unscripted competition show offers viewers entertainment in the form of nail-biting psychological adventures in which treachery and deceit are, in fact, “The name of the game.” Playing with the competitors’ minds is Cumming who leans into his Scottish origins to helm the game.
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Fire Country’ Stars Explain Why This Isn’t ‘Your Typical Firefighting Show’ (VIDEO)
Fire Country has been so hot for CBS that it’s already been renewed for a second season and has scored the prime spot after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29. And sparks are going to continue to fly, stars Max Thieriot (who plays Bode and also serves as an executive producer), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) promised when they sat down with TV Insider’s Jim Halterman.
Fairfield Sun Times
Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Special With Star-Studded Guests Coming to NBC
Comedy icon Carol Burnett is getting a special 90th birthday televised celebration from NBC. Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will be a career retrospective airing on Burnett’s 90th birthday, Wednesday, April 26, at 8/7c. The two-hour special will gather Burnett’s close friends, colleagues, and admirers for a night of unforgettable musical performances and personal tributes.
Fairfield Sun Times
Adam Scott Confronts ‘Boy Meets World’ Co-Stars Over Awkward On-Set Moment
This week, Adam Scott relived his early days on set in Hollywood for the Boy Meets World podcast Pod Meets World. And it sounds like it wasn’t all smooth sailing in those early years. Back in 2011, Scott spoke to Vulture about his big break playing Griff Hawkins on...
Fairfield Sun Times
Julian Sands Still Not Found, His Brother Fears the Worst
It has been 12 days since Smallville actor Julian Sands went missing while hiking in California, and now his brother, Nick Sands, has opened up about the situation and his fears that his sibling will never be found. “He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know...
Fairfield Sun Times
Will Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes’ Get Axed by ABC? Here’s What’s Happening
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ fate remains up in the air as ABC executives struggle to decide the appropriate punishment following an internal investigation into the Good Morning America pair’s relationship. The GMA3: What You Need To Know hosts were benched back in December after news of their...
Comments / 0