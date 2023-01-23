Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
wonderwall.com
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
WFMZ-TV Online
Julie Bowen's Harry Styles crush
Julie Bowen propositioned Harry Styles at his LA concert. The 52-year-old actress showed up to Harry's 'Love On Tour' show at The Forum in Inglewood last week, clutching a homemade heart-shaped sign which read "Harry I'm old, but I know what I'm doing." Julie shared a reel of herself with...
Comments / 0