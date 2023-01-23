Read full article on original website
BlockFi Has Over $1.2B Tied To FTX
More than $1.2 billion in assets are reportedly connected to FTX and Alameda Research, the two businesses established by the defunct crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, via the now-bankrupt crypto loan company BlockFi. The information was compiled and uploaded by M3 Partners, a consultant to BlockFi’s creditor committee, according to unredacted...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Celsius To Issue A “Bankruptcy Coin” To Pay Creditors
According to a Jan. 24 Bloomberg article that cites a video court session as its source of information, bankrupt crypto lending startup Celsius may create its own coin to compensate creditors. The company is working with its creditors on how to restart the platform and effectively pay them back, Celsius...
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
Bayer investor calls for swift replacement of CEO: newspaper
FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) investor Deka has called for CEO Werner Baumann to be replaced ahead of his scheduled departure, adding to mounting pressure on the German drugmaker.
Genesis Sues Roger Ver For Over $20M
A division of the cryptocurrency lending company Genesis has filed a lawsuit against the proponent of Bitcoin Cash, Roger Ver, for unresolved crypto options worth $20.8 million. On January 23, GGC International, a component of the insolvent cryptocurrency lender, filed a lawsuit against Ver in the New York State Supreme...
Cryptocurrency Exchange Luno Downsizes, Citing Difficult Market Conditions
LunoGlobal, a major cryptocurrency exchange, is cutting off approx. 35% of its workforce due to ongoing challenges the crypto market faces. In a recent statement, the head of the company cited the “incredibly tough year” as the reason for these lay-offs. The downsize will allegedly affect employees across various departments in the company. Luno has around 600 employees, meaning that this round of lay-offs will decrease their team size to 390 employees. This strategic move comes as the crypto market is experiencing high volatility. Despite the market’s recent rally, the overall performance is still negative. For your information, several crypto companies such as ByBit have announced significant cuts in their workforce throughout 2022 and 2023. Not only that, but even other major international companies such as Meta, Amazon, and Twitter have also cut down the number of their employees by a significant amount.
Filing Shows FTX Owes Money To Netflix, Binance, WSJ, And Many More
According to recent court documents, the insolvent crypto exchange FTX owes money to a number of companies, including Apple, Binance, Coinbase, Netflix, and more. The identities were made public today, along with a lengthy list of FTX creditors. The 116-page report highlights the vast reach of FTX and features a...
