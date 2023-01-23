LunoGlobal, a major cryptocurrency exchange, is cutting off approx. 35% of its workforce due to ongoing challenges the crypto market faces. In a recent statement, the head of the company cited the “incredibly tough year” as the reason for these lay-offs. The downsize will allegedly affect employees across various departments in the company. Luno has around 600 employees, meaning that this round of lay-offs will decrease their team size to 390 employees. This strategic move comes as the crypto market is experiencing high volatility. Despite the market’s recent rally, the overall performance is still negative. For your information, several crypto companies such as ByBit have announced significant cuts in their workforce throughout 2022 and 2023. Not only that, but even other major international companies such as Meta, Amazon, and Twitter have also cut down the number of their employees by a significant amount.

1 DAY AGO