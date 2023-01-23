ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellisville, MO

Washington Missourian

Developer plans laundromat, strip mall in Washington

Groundwork has started on a new strip mall in Washington. The building will be home to a second laundromat in town and three other businesses. Located at 900 Don Avenue, which is a stub street located behind Casey’s General Store gas station in Washington, the four-unit commercial building is being developed by Scott Schuh, owner of Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. He plans to build another 2,500-square-foot unattended laundromat there and open the other 1,500 square foot spaces for retail stores or restaurants.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Voters select name for new Union park

Grant Station Park edged out two other names in a poll for the name of Union’s newest park. The Union Parks and Recreation Department held an online survey to name the new park that will host model train rides held by the group that has been known as the St. Louis Live Steamers, though that name is expected to change before it gets to Union.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year

While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Love’s truck stop coming to Herculaneum

(Herculaneum) It’s official, a Love’s truck stop is coming to Herculaneum. During its regular monthly meeting on January 17th, the Herculaneum Board of Alderman voted 6-0 to approve the truck stop company’s request to construct and manage a 24 hour convince store and gas station. The truck...
HERCULANEUM, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Clayton COO admits to minority business enterprise fraud scheme

ST. LOUIS – A former Clayton business owner and COO admitted in federal court that he committed fraud and sidestepped requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud. He was a former co-owner...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Proposal for Manchester annexation is approved, up to voters

Big changes could be coming to an unincorporated area near the City of Manchester. Proposal for Manchester annexation is approved, up …. Big changes could be coming to an unincorporated area near the City of Manchester. Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in …. A driver of a vehicle...
MANCHESTER, MO
KMOV

‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
WILDWOOD, MO
edglentoday.com

Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved

GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant. Sign in to hide...
GLEN CARBON, IL
stlmag.com

The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis

American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County

BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus trestle closure set for Feb. 8

Horine Road at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad trestle near North Fifth Street in Festus is scheduled to close again Feb. 8 so the trestle replacement project can be completed, city officials reported. That final work had been set for Jan. 25, but BNSF changed the date due to...
FESTUS, MO

