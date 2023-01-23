Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Developer plans laundromat, strip mall in Washington
Groundwork has started on a new strip mall in Washington. The building will be home to a second laundromat in town and three other businesses. Located at 900 Don Avenue, which is a stub street located behind Casey’s General Store gas station in Washington, the four-unit commercial building is being developed by Scott Schuh, owner of Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. He plans to build another 2,500-square-foot unattended laundromat there and open the other 1,500 square foot spaces for retail stores or restaurants.
Pickleball plan pits Kirkwood residents against neighboring country club
Pickleball’s popularity is growing in the St. Louis area. The sound generated by the crack of the ball on the paddle is a growing concern for residents of Kirkwood’s Osage Hills neighborhood.
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
Washington Missourian
Voters select name for new Union park
Grant Station Park edged out two other names in a poll for the name of Union’s newest park. The Union Parks and Recreation Department held an online survey to name the new park that will host model train rides held by the group that has been known as the St. Louis Live Steamers, though that name is expected to change before it gets to Union.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
mymoinfo.com
Love’s truck stop coming to Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) It’s official, a Love’s truck stop is coming to Herculaneum. During its regular monthly meeting on January 17th, the Herculaneum Board of Alderman voted 6-0 to approve the truck stop company’s request to construct and manage a 24 hour convince store and gas station. The truck...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Clayton COO admits to minority business enterprise fraud scheme
ST. LOUIS – A former Clayton business owner and COO admitted in federal court that he committed fraud and sidestepped requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud. He was a former co-owner...
FOX2now.com
Proposal for Manchester annexation is approved, up to voters
Big changes could be coming to an unincorporated area near the City of Manchester. Proposal for Manchester annexation is approved, up …. Big changes could be coming to an unincorporated area near the City of Manchester. Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in …. A driver of a vehicle...
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant. Sign in to hide...
stlmag.com
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
Dan Isom Resigns as St. Louis' Interim Public Safety Director
Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Charles Coyle will serve in the role during a national search for Isom's replacement
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business
The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday.
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
New 'Tentacle-Like' Light Installation Brightens Downtown St. Louis
The art display is part of multiple public installations through the InSITE STL collection
Police respond head-on collision in parking lot of Pops in Sauget, IL
Police respond to a collision in the parking lot of Pops. There is a heavy police presence here. This is at 1403 Mississippi Ave., right near the Pops in Sauget, IL.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus trestle closure set for Feb. 8
Horine Road at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad trestle near North Fifth Street in Festus is scheduled to close again Feb. 8 so the trestle replacement project can be completed, city officials reported. That final work had been set for Jan. 25, but BNSF changed the date due to...
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
