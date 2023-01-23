Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Don't Panic: Social Security Payments Could Continue Even in an Unlikely Debt Default
The U.S. government has never defaulted on its debt. If it happens, there are questions about what would happen to Social Security.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
When is $15 an hour not $15 an hour for a nursing home worker? | Column
A serious shortage of workers at nursing homes affects every Floridian who wants a loved one to get quality care, and state lawmakers deserve credit for providing a straightforward solution to start addressing this urgent health care crisis. Unfortunately, that commendable effort has not worked out as intended, and nursing...
Fairfield Sun Times
In a First, Medicaid Extends Coverage to Prison Inmates
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some inmates in California could begin getting certain limited health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health diagnoses, using Medicaid funds. Typically, inmates lose Medicaid coverage while in the prison, jail or juvenile justice system. This change will be the first time...
Comments / 0