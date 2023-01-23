Read full article on original website
Pick Six Podcast: How does Trev Alberts evaluate the Nebraska men's basketball program?
Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain ask how Trev Alberts can go about evaluating Nebraska men's basketball amid key injuries this season. Dirk also pleads that is it time to stop making excuses for the lack of success in the program over the years. Later in the show, they look at the massive haul Matt Rhule and Nebraska football made over the last few weeks in the transfer portal and 2023 class. That subject rolls into a discussion on balancing development of young players against bringing in "ready made" transfer players.
The Caitlin Clark Experience is rolling in Iowa City, where Nebraska seeks rare win
Nebraska women’s basketball fans quickly got to know about Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark. Clark, now a junior, is 5-0 against the Huskers in the first two years of her college career. In those games, she has averaged 35.4 points per game — with scoring totals of 41, 39, 35, 31 and 31. She’s made 18 three-pointers against the Huskers and has 38 assists.
Nebraska baseball adds Bellevue West's Drew Grego to 2025 class after strong camp
Drew Grego grew up going to Nebraska sporting events wondering what it would be like to be a Husker. A standout camp effort in front of NU baseball coaches last weekend turned that dream into a future reality. The Bellevue West right-handed pitcher and middle infielder committed to Big Red’s...
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
NPCC men, women fall to Southeast
BEATRICE — The North Platte Community College men could not find their rhythm on offense in an 85-69 loss to Southeast Community College on Friday night. Bruce Carpenter led all North Platte scorers with 19 points, while teammate Antwone Gonzales chipped in 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. As a team, North Platte closed out the game shooting 37.7 percent (26-69) from the floor, but only connected on 1-of-12 from the perimeter against the Storm.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, zero, nine) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista...
Mutual of Omaha kicks off construction of skyline-changer
OMAHA — With Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking, Mutual of Omaha kicked off construction of its $600 million new headquarters poised to outstretch all buildings in Nebraska and five other surrounding states. People are also reading…. At 677 feet tall, the glassy tower slated to open in 2026 is to...
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Saunders County
One person was killed and four remain hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Saunders County. Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by 20-year-old Payton Pruett, was headed north on Nebraska 79 north of Prague when Pruett lost control of the vehicle, veering into a ditch before overcorrecting and crossing the center line.
City of Lincoln faces new lawsuit filed by fired police sergeant
Another former Lincoln Police officer is leveling allegations of years of on-the-job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report it in a lawsuit filed this week. Angela Sands had been with the Lincoln Police Department for nearly 10 years, most recently as a sergeant, before she was...
California man arrested after search on I-80 in Nebraska turned up about 300 ecstasy pills, deputy says
A California man was taken to jail Wednesday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies allegedly found more than 300 ecstasy pills in his SUV in a stop along Interstate 80 near Lincoln. Prosecutors on Thursday charged Marlon Tigner, 47, of Oakland, with possession with intent to deliver MDMA, commonly known as...
Judge tells parties seeking funds from Marshbanks estate to ‘work it out’
LINCOLN — As claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks grew to more than $50 million, a judge told some parties seeking funds Wednesday to work out their differences outside court. Marshbanks, who was found dead Nov. 2 in a downtown Lincoln parking garage, has been...
Teen victim at Lincoln man's sentencing: 'I never want another child to go through what I did'
From the counsel table Tuesday, Kenneth Farley's teenage victim described the aftermath of the abuse she faced at his hands as a life sentence before the Lincoln man learned he would get 55 to 70 years in prison for it. "The boogeyman is Kenneth Farley," the now-18-year-old woman said. She...
