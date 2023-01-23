Read full article on original website
‘Everything Everywhere’ Takes Best Picture Lead But Where’s The Oscars Excitement?
It’s been a little over 48 hours since the Oscar nominations have been announced and we’re sort of wondering, is anyone outside of the nominees themselves actually excited about this year’s ceremony? Sure, hardcore fans of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are thrilled the critically acclaimed indie hit is on the cusp of winning Best Picture (we’ll get to that in a minute), but the buzz overall seems, tepid? Maybe it was because everyone was still getting vaxed and semi-stuck at home in 2021, but even the “Nomadland”/“Mank”/“Promising Young Woman”/“Minari” year had more heat? I mean, how is that possible?
The Razzie Awards Apologize For Nominating 12-Year-Old ‘Firestarter’ Actress Amid Backlash
Every year, as the Academy Awards announce their Oscar nominees, The Razzie Awards follow suit with their awards for the past year’s worst films and performances. But the Razzies may have taken their schtick too far for their 2023 ballot. Variety reports that The Razzies face backlash after nominating 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in “Firestarter.” To smooth things over, Razzies founder John Wilson rescinded Armstrong’s nomination and said no performances by actors under 18 would be eligible for awards in the future.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Steven Spielberg Thinks ‘The Dark Knight’ Should Have Earned A Best Picture Oscar Nom & Is “Encouraged” By Blockbusters Getting Noms
You can’t really talk about the history of blockbuster filmmaking without mentioning Steven Spielberg. You could argue the summer blockbuster was created by his film, “Jaws,” decades ago. Now, with films such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” not just earning huge money at cinemas but also receiving Oscars recognition, Spielberg thinks it’s encouraging to see blockbusters get their credit by the Academy. In fact, he believes it’s long overdue, as there’s one film in his mind that should have gotten that Best Picture nomination but was overlooked.
Andrea Riseborough Oscars Controversy Prompts Academy Campaign Review
It looked as though the 2023 Oscar season would be the first in over a decade without some sort of scandal in its midst. After the events of the past week, that does not appear to be the case. The “surprise” nomination of Andrea Riseborough in the Best Actress category has prompted concern over what was sold as a “grassroots” campaign to the media and general public.
‘Weapons’: New Line Announces Deal For ‘Barbarian’ Filmmaker Zach Cregger’s Next Horror Feature
One of the best surprises of 2022 has to be “Barbarian.” Not only is it surprising because of the story, which completely catches people off guard with its smart writing and fun twists, but the film also shocks people when they find out that Zach Cregger is the writer-director. This is the guy who previously worked with the comedy troupe, The Whitest Kids U’ Know, and now he’s making smart, engaging horror films? What? Well, his horror debut, “Barbarian,” was so well-received last year that he started a recent bidding war for his follow-up film, “Weapons.”
‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Trailer: It’s Time For Billy Batson & The Family To Grow Up
So, James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over the DC Universe with DC Studios. So far, that’s meant Henry Cavill out as Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman fate is unclear (though director Patty Jenkins threequel was rejected), Jason Momoa with vague but good news about his future, and everyone else with a big fat TBD.
‘Caste’: Ava Duvernay’s Upcoming Racial Drama Adds Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman & More To Cast
Ava DuVernay‘s “Caste” has been shooting in Savannah, GA for weeks without any casting news save for “King Richard” star Aunjanue Ellis leading the cast. But now Deadline has the scoop on who joins Ellis for the upcoming film, and it’s an intriguing list. Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Connie Nielson are all on board for DuVernay’s race drama.
‘Attack The Block 2’: Joe Cornish Says “Central Concept” Of Upcoming Sequel Is That John Boyega’s Moses “Has Grown Up”
2011’s “Attack The Block” is a lot of things: Joe Cornish‘s directorial debut, John Boyega‘s breakout film, and one of the most entertaining cult films out the UK in the 21st century. So, no shortage of excitement knowing that a sequel to the film is on the way. But by now, it’s over ten years since the last film’s events, when a South London street gang must tangle with aliens invaders on Guy Fawkes Night. So what does Cornish have in mind for a sequel?
James Cameron Has Now Directed 3 Of The 5 Highest-Grossing Films Ever As ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Surges Past ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
Well, James Cameron naysayers, it’s time to admit defeat. Variety reports that “Avatar: The Way Of Water” now sits at #5 in the all-time box office gross rankings with $2.054 billion globally. That pushes Cameron’s sequel past 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and its $2.052 billion. The sequel’s latest leap in the standings also gives Cameron three of the five most commercially successful films of all time, with “Avatar” at #1 with 2.92 billion and “Titanic” at $2.19 billion.
‘The Perfect Nanny’: Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine To Star In Upcoming HBO Limited Series, With Erkine Also Serving As Showrunner
Nicole Kidman already has a strong partnership with HBO after “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” Now she’ll team up with network again for a new limited series. Deadline reports that Kidman and Maya Erskine will star in “The Perfect Nanny,” with Erksine also serving as writer and showrunner. Both actresses are also on board as executive producers.
‘Infinity Pool’: Mia Goth & Brandon Cronenberg Talk About Their “Unhinged” New Film, The Material Magic Of Practical Effects & More [Interview]
Not yet thirty years old, Mia Goth has already collaborated with several world-renowned filmmakers for her willingness to follow their most demented muses. Her girlish appearance strikes a shocking contrast with the atrocity exhibitions that she gravitates toward: eagerly taking to sexual grooming in Lars Von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac;” undergoing forcible insemination and grisly spaghettification with Claire Denis in “High Life;” becoming an insane asylum’s incestuous princess for Gore Verbinski in “A Cure for Wellness;” witnessing her own disembowelment as part of the orgiastic blood ritual Luca Guadagnino that’s the grand finale to “Suspiria;” manifesting a century of madness for Ti West’s in-progress trio of period pieces of “X,” “Pearl,” and the upcoming “Maxxxine.” And so it’s no surprise that Goth’s latest outing is another twisted affair: Brandon Cronenberg‘s “Infinity Pool,” which takes place at a Mediterranean beach resort that hides a violent and depraved sub-culture. As the son of body-horror maestro David Cronenberg, Brandon practically inherits depravity as a birthright. But where will his collaboration with Goth stack up with fans against the actress’ other enviable outings?
‘Close’: Lukas Dhont On Why You Should See His Oscar-Nominated Film This Weekend [Interview]
The last eight months have been pretty remarkable for Lukas Dhont. After bursting on the global film scene with “Girl” in 2018, the Belgian filmmaker returned to the Cannes Film Festival with his sophomore effort, “Close.” That heartbreaking drama won the Grand Prix (effectively coming in second) and was quickly scooped up by A24. After causing AMPAS members at the Telluride Film Festival to sob, “Close” won numerous festival honors around the globe, took the NBR Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and landed five European Film Award nominations. And on Tuesday morning, Dhont became an Academy Award nominee after “Close” earned an International Film Oscar nomination in a year that saw several highly lauded films not make the cut.
‘Shrinking’: Brett Goldstein Talks Creating His New Dramedy, ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, Playing Hercules In The MCU & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast host Mike DeAngelo cries tears of joy for Apple TV+’s new dramedy, “Shrinking.” Created by Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Ted Lasso”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso,” “Thor: Love and Thunder”), and Jason Segel (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “How I Met Your Mother”), the show follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who has gone off the deep end after the death of his wife. Ignoring the advice of colleagues, his schooling, and common sense, Jimmy decides to make big changes to the way he practices and lives his life, resulting in huge victories and even more drama. The series also stars Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller and more.
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Transforms Into An Action Hero Fighting Dinosaurs In Sci-Fi Thriller From Sam Raimi
In a few short years, Adam Driver has gone from underground TV curiosity to the most compelling leading man in movies. The young actor has already notched two consecutive Oscar nominations for his roles in 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” and 2019’s “Marriage Story,” plus an extended excursion into the “Star Wars” universe. The last two years have seen Driver collaborate with “A-list” auteurs like Ridley Scott (“The Last Duel,” “House of Gucci”) and Michael Mann (the upcoming “Enzo Ferrari”). But he’s also found time to return to space, albeit in a slightly more vulnerable context than that of Kylo Ren.
‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ Review: Xavier Dolan’s Debut TV Series Is A Captivating & Impressive Return
There are very few directors who like to work at the break-neck speed that Canadian multi-hyphenate Xavier Dolan relishes. Fewer still can boast of churning out quality output at every turn. Since debuting with the semi-autobiographical “I Killed My Mother” in 2009, Dolan has more or less helmed one feature every year. In fact, the longest Dolan has stepped away from filmmaking has been during the three pandemic-stained years when life retreated indoors. As if to make up for his absence, the filmmaker returns with “The Night Logan Woke Up,” his first TV project — creating, directing, writing, and acting in the captivating limited series.
Will Forte Talks ‘Aliens Abducted My Parents’ & Hoping For More ‘MacGruber’ [The Playlist Podcast]
Will Forte is entering a new era of his acting career. After becoming a dad for the first time a couple of years ago, he’s not just excited about comedies such as “MacGruber” and “The Last Man on Earth.” He’s also ready to portray sweet dad characters in projects such as “Sweet Tooth” and his new film, “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out,” which we discussed on this episode of The Playlist Podcast and is celebrating its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
‘Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark’ Trailer: Catch The Comedian’s Latest Stand-Up Special On HBO On February 11
Over the years, comedian Marc Maron has had stand-up specials on Epix, and a few on Netflix, including “Marc Maron: Too Real” and “End Times Fun.” Now he gets a coveted comedy special on HBO with “Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark,” set to premiere on the network next month.
‘We Have A Ghost’ Trailer: Christopher Landon’s New Family Friendly Horror With David Harbour & Jennifer Coolidge Hits Netflix On February 24
Christopher Landon helped put Blumhouse on the map last decade thanks to his writing and directing credits on the “Paranormal Activity” and “Happy Death Day” films. Now Landon returns for his first film since 2020’s “Freaky,” a horror movie for Netflix that’s a little more family-friendly than his usual efforts.
