ROH releases memorial T-shirt to raise money for Jay Briscoe's family

By Joseph Currier
 4 days ago

100 percent of the proceeds will go to support Briscoe's family.

ROH has released a memorial T-shirt to help raise money for Jay Briscoe's family.

The "Reach for the Sky" T-shirt is available through Shop AEW and ShopHonor on Pro Wrestling Tees for $24.99. All of the proceeds will go to benefit Briscoe's family.

On January 17th, the wrestling world lost one of its most beloved family members when Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident. A member of the Ring of Honor family from the very beginning, Jay became a multi-time ROH World Champion, a 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a first-ballot ROH Hall of Famer with his brother Mark. Together, The Briscoe Brothers were a part of ROH's foundation, the heart and soul, and were essential in building that company into the most influential wrestling promotion of the last twenty years. But more than that, the Pugh family lost a husband, a father, a brother, a son, and in an effort to both honor Jay's memory as well as support those left behind, we are offering this 'Reach For The Sky' t-shirt with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit the Pugh family as they cope with this tragic loss.

A crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Briscoe's family has surpassed its $200,000 goal and has currently raised more than $287,000.

Briscoe's 12-year-old daughter Gracie and nine-year-old daughter Jaylie both suffered serious injuries in the accident. A positive update on their condition was issued last Friday .

An ROH tribute show for Briscoe was filmed after last Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. The tribute will be available for free on HonorClub and YouTube when it is released. When the tribute show will be premiering hasn't been announced.

ROH is also planning future tributes for Briscoe when weekly ROH television launches and at this March's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

