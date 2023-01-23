CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darius Garland got his birthday wish when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Houston Rockets on Thursday, 113-95. Garland led all scorers with 26 points on his 23rd birthday. Last year he scored 19 in a win against Milwaukee. The two games represent the only time in Garland’s four NBA seasons that he has played on his birthday. In both his rookie and sophomore seasons, he played games on the day before and the day after Jan. 26, but the last two years have had Garland and the Cavs working before he could blow out candles on his birthday cake.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO