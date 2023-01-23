ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship preview - Why Bengals can get back to Super Bowl: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Chiefs have few flaws. One of them is the fact that they can’t seem to find a way to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. For as much praise as the Andy Reid-led Chiefs have received for their play style that earned them their fifth-straight AFC Championship appearance - all at home - the Bengals have somehow found a way to play spoiler. One of Kansas City’s three losses this year came in Cincinnati back in Week 13.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ja’Marr Chase primed for standout game, once again, against Kansas City

CINCINNATI, Ohio — For how well Ja’Marr Chase has played in his career to this point, he’s made his money against the Chiefs. In three matchups (including last year’s AFC title game between the Bengals and Chiefs), Chase has amassed 24 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns on 29 targets. When the situation calls for it, Joe Burrow relies on his best offensive weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hoynsie’s HOF ballot, Mike Clevinger’s troubles and Terry Francona’s scooter: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s beloved motorized scooter was stolen Saturday and recovered by Cleveland police earlier this week. It’s the latest in a strange week for news surrounding Cleveland’s baseball team, as it was also revealed on Tuesday that former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegations of domestic abuse.
CLEVELAND, OH
Where does Darius Garland’s birthday performance rank among NBA’s elite? Behind the Numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darius Garland got his birthday wish when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Houston Rockets on Thursday, 113-95. Garland led all scorers with 26 points on his 23rd birthday. Last year he scored 19 in a win against Milwaukee. The two games represent the only time in Garland’s four NBA seasons that he has played on his birthday. In both his rookie and sophomore seasons, he played games on the day before and the day after Jan. 26, but the last two years have had Garland and the Cavs working before he could blow out candles on his birthday cake.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

