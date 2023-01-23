Read full article on original website
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval trolls Chiefs ahead of AFC title game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — As if Sunday’s AFC title game between the Bengals and Chiefs needed more animosity, Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval made sure to throw gasoline on an already raging fire. On Friday, Pureval declared Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 as “They Gotta Play Us Day” in Cincinnati, a...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship preview - Why Bengals can get back to Super Bowl: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Chiefs have few flaws. One of them is the fact that they can’t seem to find a way to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. For as much praise as the Andy Reid-led Chiefs have received for their play style that earned them their fifth-straight AFC Championship appearance - all at home - the Bengals have somehow found a way to play spoiler. One of Kansas City’s three losses this year came in Cincinnati back in Week 13.
Ja’Marr Chase primed for standout game, once again, against Kansas City
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For how well Ja’Marr Chase has played in his career to this point, he’s made his money against the Chiefs. In three matchups (including last year’s AFC title game between the Bengals and Chiefs), Chase has amassed 24 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns on 29 targets. When the situation calls for it, Joe Burrow relies on his best offensive weapon.
Hoynsie’s HOF ballot, Mike Clevinger’s troubles and Terry Francona’s scooter: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s beloved motorized scooter was stolen Saturday and recovered by Cleveland police earlier this week. It’s the latest in a strange week for news surrounding Cleveland’s baseball team, as it was also revealed on Tuesday that former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegations of domestic abuse.
Where Guardians players rank among the top 10 at their positions: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MLB Network recently released it’s Top 10 Right Now lists of players at their respective positions and the Guardians were well represented. José Ramírez, Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan and Emmanuel Clase were all ranked among baseball’s best. On Friday’s podcast,...
Louisville Slugger bats, ‘Gladiator’ and a personal touch: How Zac Taylor mastered the pregame meeting
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The freshly minted Louisville Sluggers made for an odd sight in the Bengals’ team meeting room at Paycor Stadium. There were bats laid out around the room — one for every player — ahead of coach Zac Taylor’s pregame meeting in preparation for a pivotal game against the San Francisco 49ers last December.
Cavaliers at Thunder: Live updates as Cleveland concludes road trip
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Cavaliers conclude a three-game road trip on Friday night as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. The Cavs (30-20) are on the second night of a back-to-back after picking up a 113-95 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
Why the Cleveland Cavaliers are not in the same place as last year, despite having the same record: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are exactly where they were last year. Through 50 games, Cleveland’s 30-20 record is identical to its record from the 2021-2022 season. That doesn’t mean, however, that these are the same Cavs as a year ago. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss...
Girls basketball statistical leaders: Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham, Rhodes’ Daniya King top the scoring charts
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham has the most points in the area, but Rhodes’ Daniya King has the highest average, among girls basketball players whose statistics were submitted this week to cleveland.com. Cottingham passed 400 points on the season, now at 419 for a 24.6-point average,...
Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley becomes franchise’s 3rd-fastest to 1,000 rebounds
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Evan Mobley has hauled in what the organization hopes is one of many milestones as a Cleveland Cavalier. The 7-foot, 215-pound second-year star out of USC grabbed his 1,000th rebound in the final minutes of the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. It was his fifth rebound of the night and his 430th of the season.
Where does Darius Garland’s birthday performance rank among NBA’s elite? Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darius Garland got his birthday wish when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Houston Rockets on Thursday, 113-95. Garland led all scorers with 26 points on his 23rd birthday. Last year he scored 19 in a win against Milwaukee. The two games represent the only time in Garland’s four NBA seasons that he has played on his birthday. In both his rookie and sophomore seasons, he played games on the day before and the day after Jan. 26, but the last two years have had Garland and the Cavs working before he could blow out candles on his birthday cake.
