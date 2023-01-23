ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisc.edu

Eight projects awarded Staff Innovation Grants

An app-based toolbox to support teachers in developing authentic learning communities. Streamlined processes for employee onboarding and offboarding. Video stories about Dance alumni and their career paths. These are among the eight innovative projects led by university and academic staff from across the School of Education that have been awarded...
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Apply for Data Science research funding by March 3

The American Family Funding Initiative offers grants up to $100K to stimulate and support cutting-edge research in the rapidly growing field of data science. American Family Insurance has partnered with UW–Madison through the American Family Insurance Data Science Institute (DSI) to provide this research funding opportunity. UW–Madison faculty and staff with permanent PI status are eligible to apply. The application window opened Jan. 26 and proposals are due March 3. Learn more here.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Social Worker in Adoption

Come join our team! We are a local, licensed adoption agency in Madison, Wisconsin and are seeking a social worker to join our collaborative group. We believe families come in many different forms and our goal is to support, talk and listen to expectant parents and adoptive families to ensure the healthiest future for all.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy