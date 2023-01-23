Read full article on original website
Lewis Taylor Farms counters rising labor costs
Lewis Taylor Farms Inc., one of the Southeast’s largest privately-owned vegetable and greenhouse operations, battles escalating costs through in-house mechanization and efficient use of labor as well as improved methods of fighting pests and diseases. In 2019, the farm paid $350 a ton for fertilizer. Today, it’s $960. Cartons...
valdostatoday.com
Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia
VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
a-z-animals.com
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
douglasnow.com
Clerk's Office announces new tool to monitor property and records activity
The Coffee County Superior Court Clerk’s office in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA) is pleased to offer the Filing Activity Notification System, FANS, providing Georgia citizens with tools to monitor activity regarding their property and records. FANS is a free, voluntary, opt-in program...
douglasnow.com
35-year-old allegedly violates restraining order from West Virginia, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking in Douglas
Deondray Andrews, 35, has been charged with aggravated stalking after allegedly violating a restraining order previously taken out by his spouse. According to the incident report, the victim showed the officer multiple calls and texts from Andrews, one of which included a comment about her son, who is currently on life support. The report states that on January 17, an officer spoke to the victim, who said that her husband, Andrews, had been contacting her through calls and texts. She explained to the officer that they were in the process of a divorce and she has a restraining order against him in West Virginia due to domestic violence charges.
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta juveniles arrested for stealing Play Station
VALDOSTA – Three juveniles from Valdosta were arrested for robbery and aggravated assault after stealing a Play Station 5. Arrested 1: Juvenile, African American male, 11 years of age, Valdosta resident;. Arrested 2: Juvenile, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident;. Arrested 3: Juvenile, African American male,...
Radar-indicated tornado in Cook County in Georgia
A tornado has reportedly touched down in Cook County. According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, a radar-observed tornado passed near Adel and Sparks in Cook County.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: See massive South Georgia amusement park you didn't know existed
Wild Adventures Here are some more photos from Wild Adventures, a theme park, water park and animal park in Valdosta. (Wild Adventures)
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
douglasnow.com
Alleged car thief leads officers on chase through Bacon, Coffee counties
A suspect wanted out of DeKalb County led officers from Bacon and Coffee counties on a high speed chase last week that ended near Nicholls. According to a release issued by the Bacon County Sheriff's Office, on January 18, 2023, Alma Police Department officers were dispatched to the Circle K/McDonald’s at the intersection of East 16th Street and South Pierce Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
18-year-old Ga. man arrested in series of armed robberies, home invasions targeting Hispanics
DOUGLAS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an 18-year-old man has been arrested for string of armed robberies and home invasions targeting members of the Hispanic community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GBI said Roderick Hillman was arrested in Alma, in...
11-Year-Old Georgia Boy Charged With Multiple Felonies
He committed three crimes in one day.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Cook County Experienced Tornado Touchdown on Sunday Night
ADEL, Georgia – There is confirmed tornado damage on the north side of Adel. A tornado did touchdown in Cook County Sunday evening. The National Weather Service (NWS), located in Tallahassee, has confirmed that a tornado touched down on the north side of Adel and again near Sparks. The...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Valdosta Felon Arrested Tuesday
VALDOSTA, Georgia – About 2:30 a.m., Monday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North St. Augustine Road after E911 received a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Lakenry Roberts 28), who appeared to be sleeping.
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. deputy under investigation for off-duty incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy is under investigation. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off-duty. According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to “educate” a 78-year-old man when things got physical. Officers arrested Hedman and charged him on three counts.
WJCL
Authorities: 75-year-old woman killed in Toombs County crash, 2 others taken to the hospital
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say one woman is dead after a crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 292 and 86. Officials say 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, of Atlanta,...
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. deputy arrested, fired after off-duty incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy has been charged with battery, false imprisonment, and elder abuse after an off-duty incident. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off duty. According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to...
WALB 10
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Six suspects, including a “prolific” meth trafficker, have been arrested as part of a drug operation in Worth County, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Here is who was arrested:. Justin Vinson, 40, charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Angela...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested, released after allegedly hitting nephew with hatchet
Officers with the Douglas Police Department recently arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly hitting his nephew with a hatchet following a dispute over $20. According to the incident report, the suspect, Clive Campbell, admitted to the assault while speaking to the on-scene officer. According to a police incident report, earlier...
