Deondray Andrews, 35, has been charged with aggravated stalking after allegedly violating a restraining order previously taken out by his spouse. According to the incident report, the victim showed the officer multiple calls and texts from Andrews, one of which included a comment about her son, who is currently on life support. The report states that on January 17, an officer spoke to the victim, who said that her husband, Andrews, had been contacting her through calls and texts. She explained to the officer that they were in the process of a divorce and she has a restraining order against him in West Virginia due to domestic violence charges.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO