ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon Fire Dept. honors its award winners for 2022

MOUNT VERNON -- The Mount Vernon Fire Department had its annual awards banquet on Jan. 25 to honor members of the department for their exemplary service throughout 2022. Attending the event were members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families, as well as retired members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families. Also in attendance was City Administration and members of City Council.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

State FFA President visits the “Home of the FFA Jacket” for a day

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently hosted the Ohio FFA President, Aubrey Schwartz. Schwartz is one of 11 State FFA Officers and is serving the association as she leads the 326 chapters with over 27,000 members across the state. She is a graduate of Miami Trace / Great Oaks CTC High School and is currently an Agricultural Education major at Wilmington College.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Acclaimed comedian and actor to perform in Mount Vernon on March 3

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium is set to kick off its 2023 season with an appearance by renowned actor and comedian Paul Reiser. Reiser will be performing his latest stand-up comedy act at the Knox Memorial Theater, a 1,000-seat pillar arts venue in the community. The performance will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy