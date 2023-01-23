Educating our children is one of the most important duties we have as Hoosiers. That duty is written into Article 8 of the Indiana Constitution, which provides in relevant part that “it shall be the duty of the General Assembly to encourage, by all suitable means, moral, intellectual, scientific, and agricultural improvement and to provide, by law, for a general and uniform system of Common Schools, wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all.” That was the laudable promise of our Constitution in 1851, but the reality 170 years later is less utopian, perhaps even minimalistic. Not only do our children lag behind in proficiency standards when compared to other states, so do teacher salaries. High proficiency standards are positively correlated to teacher pay. Historically, low investment in K-12 education is to blame for both phenomenon.

INDIANA STATE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO