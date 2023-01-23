Read full article on original website
17 Executive Hospital/Health System Predictions to Watch in 2023
Vijay Kedar, Co-Founder and CEO at Tomorrow Health. Health systems will realize their challenges are not transitory but systemic: This year saw health systems facing a myriad of compounding threats – from historic inflation exacerbating their cost structures, front-line clinician burnout driving widespread labor shortages, and increased capacity issues that left patients in hospital facilities one full day longer than in the prior year. As the financial markets turned south, many institutions saw their investment income stagnate, reducing the support it historically provided to hospitals’ thin operating margins. Worst of all, the predicted rebound in procedure volumes as the pandemic waned never materialized. While inflation will stabilize, many of these challenges will persist as health systems enter a new normal where substantial inpatient procedure volumes have shifted to outpatient, ambulatory, and home-based settings, but hospitals’ fixed costs remain high. Recognition of this will prompt continued consolidation and accelerate health system bankruptcies, in which rural markets will unfortunately likely be hit hardest.
COVID-19 Health Systems Impact: What Will Stop The Cash Hemorrhage?
The material cost of COVID-19 has been at the center of public discourse since the early days of the pandemic. In 2020, growth in federal government spending on healthcare increased 36 percent, compared to the 5.9 percent bump in 2019. While the distribution of vaccines has allowed for a version of pre-pandemic life to resume, hospitals are still not recovered from the high rates of hospitalizations that occurred in March 2020, and the indirect costs of the pandemic continue to loom over the American population as a result of strained health systems.
Datavant Partners with Socially Determined to Optimize Social Risk on Patient Outcomes
– Socially Determined, the social risk analytics and data company partners with Datavant, a company helping organizations securely connect health data. – The strategic partnership enables Socially Determined to provide curated, de-identified and linkable social risk data on the patient-level. This capability will empower life sciences organizations to comprehensively assess and systematically address the impact of social risk on health outcomes.
Sharecare Launches Virtual Model of its Medicare-Reimbursable Cardiac Rehab Program
– Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, the company’s Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program, is now available through a virtual delivery model. – Reimbursable through Medicare and many commercial plans, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine...
Intermountain and Story Health Partner on Specialty Care for Patients with Heart Failure
– Intermountain Healthcare and Story Health, a health technology and services company that provides scalable specialty care beyond the clinic, have entered into a strategic partnership to improve access to specialty care for patients with heart failure. – The partnership combines Intermountain’s leadership in clinical quality improvement and excellence in...
Teladoc Health Launches Fully Integrated Whole-Person Care Experience App
– Teladoc Health launches a fully integrated healthcare experience through a new comprehensive digital application enabling personalized whole-person care to individuals. – The app will enable consumers to seamlessly access Teladoc Health’s full range of services, including primary care, mental health and chronic condition management from one place and under a single portable account.
Backed by CVS Health, Array Behavioral Care Raises $25M for Virtual Psychiatry/Therapy
– Array Behavioral Care, the nation’s leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, announced today the closing of its latest $25M equity round to further scale modern behavioral healthcare across the continuum, with CVS Health leading the round. Existing investors also joined the round and contributed additional capital. – The...
Startup Velsera Launches to Advance Precision Health Through Data-Driven Solutions
– New company Velsera was announced at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference supported by thematic-focused impact fund Summa Equity (“Summa”). – Velsera sets out to amplify the impact of clinicians, researchers and scientists for the benefit of patients around the world. Velsera creates a software platform out of science, technology, and informatics, making data actionable, accelerating the pace and potential of multi-omics.
Digital Health Funding Reaches $15.3B in 2022 Across 572 Deals, Rock Health Reports
– In a downtrodden market climate, things don’t need to feel doom and gloom, according to Rock Health’s Annual 2022 digital health funding report. 2022 was a necessary reminder that investment is cyclical and that strong players build resilience in weathering funding climate changes. – Analysts expect that...
Why EHR Data Is Key to Gathering More Accurate Medical Assessments
Patient data in electronic health records (EHRs) holds a wealth of insights that can enable health systems to better serve their patient populations. However, data from EHRs is challenging because this data is messy due to the lack of standardization in how clinical data is collected, and often times valuable information is buried in unstructured fields such as notes. Additionally, EHR data is disconnected from EHR data at other sites of care resulting in an incomplete view of the patient.
Top 10 Health Technology Hazards in 2023 to Watch
– ECRI, the nation’s largest non-profit patient safety organization, names communications gaps with recalls of home-use medical devices as the nation’s most pressing health technology safety issue for 2023. – ECRI’s Top 10 Health Technology Hazards for 2023 list identifies the potential sources of danger that will warrant...
VisualDx Awarded Grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Advance Global Health and Diagnostic Accuracy in Underserved Regions
– Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded VisualDx a new grant to develop diagnostic tools for surveillance, detection, and triage of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and other rare infectious diseases in India and Nigeria. – This project comes on the heels of similar public health collaborations with HHS and the...
Health Gorilla Launches Pharmacy Data, Powered by DrFirst
– Health Gorilla, a Health Information Network (HIN) and leading interoperability platform launches Pharmacy Data, a new product enabling seamless access to complete medication history data from most major pharmacies. – Pharmacy Data is powered by a new partnership with DrFirst and its MedHx Population Risk Management (PRM) solution to...
Unlocking Patient Medical Records Through Digital Retrieval of Clinical Data
Thousands of times a day, at health systems throughout the US, workers manually search for patient medical charts, print them out on paper, or save them to a file—and then fax, mail, or email them to a payer or third party who has requested it. The productivity for this often manual approach is about five charts an hour per worker, and the average cost to retrieve a medical record varies by state, health system, and the number of pages. The cost per medical record ranges from about $25 to upwards of $100. Not only is this expensive, it’s also not exactly accurate or efficient. On average, it takes about three weeks for a requested chart to be delivered.
Real-World Data Startup Crescendo Health Launches with $3.2M
– Crescendo Health, a real-world data startup that’s drastically reshaping how clinical researchers get access to hard-to-reach patient data to support their clinical research today officially announced its launch with $3.4M in seed funding from Define Ventures as well as the founders and CEOs of many other well-known organizations.
The Health Data Interoperability Highway Is Coming. Is Your Organization Ready?
Not many of us remember a time when there weren’t interstates widely available to help us get to where we need to go. Winding roads and sleepy towns can be nostalgic, but they’re not great time savers when time is of the essence. At a macro level, The...
Healthcare AI Transformation: 9 Executive Predictions to Watch in 2023
Piotr Orzechowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Infermedica. Innovation areas to watch: One of the exciting areas of applied machine learning recently is so-called Generative Tech. Some say it’s the biggest change to the Internet since crypto was invented. Generative Tech is developing at an unprecedented pace and many of us already had a chance to enjoy images created by OpenAI’s DALLE-E or content generated by GPT-3 language model. However real-world applications of generative tech in health are either scarce or non-existent. It would be exciting and somewhat unexpected to see this technology enter the market in 2023 with language models trained specifically on medical literature or patient records. Obviously a myriad of challenges occurs in such an approach – starting from regulatory approval, to clinical validation, preventing bias and defining the intent of use – but I see Generative Tech as an engine potentially powering NLP-based chatbots and virtual assistants.
Omada Health, Intermountain, Castell to Establish Integrated, Virtual Care Option for Diabetes Management and Prevention
– Omada Health and Castell, an Intermountain value-based care subsidiary, announced a first-of-its kind partnership – creating a new, integrated virtual care model to reach and help more at-risk patients through proven prevention and Diabetes programs. The new virtual care model expands the access of Omada’s Diabetes Prevention Program...
How Tech Can Improve Health Plan Performance & Star Ratings in 2023 & Beyond
The open-enrollment period that recently concluded for U.S. health plans was the first since the expiration of pandemic-linked changes to how Star Ratings were calculated. This is a period of major transition for the industry, with some health plans struggling to maintain their previous ratings and plan participants, who are now accustomed to home-based testing and treatment, expecting those services and features to continue. Fortunately, new technology can help health plans boost plan performance while promoting better care and early detection of chronic illnesses.
Caris Life Sciences and ConcertAI Partner to Accelerate Drug Development and Novel Research
– Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and ConcertAI, an oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, announced a unique partnership to align the two companies’ oncology capabilities. – The...
