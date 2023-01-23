ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

teslarati.com

During its Q4 2022 earnings, Tesla executives definitively put demand concerns to rest

Over the years, Tesla has transformed itself from a money-losing EV startup to an established, money-making electric vehicle behemoth. But despite the company’s domination in countries like the United States, arguments about Tesla’s alleged demand concerns have proven pervasive. This was especially the case last year, as TSLA...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s next-gen platform details to be discussed on Investor Day this March

The wait is almost over. After a long period of speculation, leaks, and rumors, it appears that some concrete details about Tesla’s next-gen vehicle platform are about to be announced. Tesla has grand plans for the coming years, with the company aiming to reach 20 million vehicles per year...
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi production specs: powertrain, battery, Megacharger output, and more

The Tesla Semi has already been delivered to its first customers, but the actual production specs of the vehicle remain largely unknown or unconfirmed at best. Fortunately, a recent trip to PepsiCo’s Frito Lay facility in Modesto, Caifornia has provided some details that otherwise reveal the Tesla Semi production specs.
MODESTO, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla Insurance data has driven changes to vehicle design: Elon Musk

Tesla Insurance data is proving very valuable for the electric vehicle maker, so much so that some changes to the company’s vehicles have been implemented because of it. During the recently-held fourth quarter and full-year earnings call, Tesla investors asked CFO Zachary Kirkhorn when Tesla Insurance would become big enough to warrant details in the company’s financials. Kirkhorn noted that it’s probably going to take some time before Tesla Insurance grows to the point where it needs disclosures, but even in its current state, it has already been very useful.
teslarati.com

Ford Mobile Service offering launches nationwide

Ford has announced that it will expand its mobile service nationwide, allowing customers to have their vehicles repaired by a Ford Pro at their homes. One thing direct-to-consumer automakers have learned is that offering quick and effective service is a significant challenge when you lack physical locations. In response, automakers...
teslarati.com

Tesla Earnings: Analysts respond to company’s Q4 and Full Year 2022 Guidance

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its Earnings for Q4 and Full Year 2022 this evening, and analysts seem pleased with what the automaker presented and reported. Tesla reported a beat in EPS, reporting $1.19 per share, while the Street expected $1.13 per share. Additionally, the automaker reported revenues of $24.318 billion.
teslarati.com

Tesla reiterates Cybertruck release with Hardware 4

The Tesla Cybertruck is indeed being released with the company’s Hardware 4 computer, CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call. During 2021’s AI Day event, Elon Musk stated that Tesla is constantly improving its vehicles’ systems, so there will most definitely be a Hardware 4 computer that will succeed Hardware 3. Tesla has not released details of Hardware 4, though estimates point to the computer having about three times the computing power of Hardware 3, thereby making features such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving even safer. Musk noted then that the new computer should be introduced “maybe in about a year or so.” This estimate proved inaccurate.
teslarati.com

Tesla bull Wedbush raises price target following ‘epic’ Earnings

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Wedbush Securities has raised its price target on the automaker’s stock from $175 to $200 following an “epic” Earnings Call last night. “Musk and Co. delivered in epic fashion with demand that is currently 2x production coming out of the gates in 2023 and laying out a 1.8 million delivery bogey for the year,” Analysts Dan Ives and John Katsingris said, “which was exactly what the bull wanted to hear.”
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 RWD available for $399 per month with 3-year lease

The Tesla Model 3 RWD is the company’s most affordable vehicle today, starting at just $43,990 before incentives in the United States following the substantial price cuts implemented earlier this month. A look at Tesla’s order page for the vehicle shows that Model 3 RWD can be leased for a very reasonable $399 per month.
teslarati.com

First look at Tesla Semi’s giant 1000-volt battery pack

The Tesla Semi has already started its vehicle deliveries, but relatively few details about the Class 8 all-electric truck’s final specifications have been fully disclosed by the electric vehicle maker. Thanks to a photo posted by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, however, the EV community has been provided with a first look of the Tesla Semi’s monster battery pack.
NEVADA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla energy storage deployment increases 152% year-over-year

Tesla Energy achieved a number of key milestones in the fourth quarter. As per Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2022 Update Letter, energy storage deployments actually grew by 152% year-over-year in the fourth quarter to 2.5 GWh. All in all, Tesla Energy was able to deploy 6.5 GWh of energy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Lucid unveils groundbreaking Formula E drive unit

This morning, Lucid Motors unveiled its all-new motorsports-oriented drive unit, already being used in the Formula E racing series and the Lucid Air sports sedan. Late last year, Lucid got to show off its performance chops in a drag race between the company’s new Air Saphire, the prolific Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Ducati Panigale. And in a surprising upset, Lucid led the competition by a sizeable margin. Now, the American EV startup has revealed one of the reasons for its performance success; an all-new drive unit that could be one of the most powerful motors per pound ever created.
teslarati.com

SpaceX sets stage for Starship booster’s first 33-engine static fire

SpaceX has set the stage for a record-breaking Starship booster static fire after the rocket completed a complex fueling test and launch rehearsal earlier this week. On January 25th, a tower the size of a skyscraper activated a pair of giant mechanical arms to disassemble the largest rocket ever built. The arms carefully grabbed Starship using hard points under its flaps and lifted the 50-meter-tall second stage and spacecraft off of Super Heavy Booster 7. Nicknamed Mechazilla, the robot lowered the hundred-ton (~220,000+ lbs) vehicle hundreds of feet onto a waiting stand and eventually let go. On January 26th, SpaceX transported Ship 24 back to its Starbase, Texas factory for finishing touches.
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

SpaceX’s backup Dragon launch pad on track for 2023 debut

SpaceX has begun building a backup launch pad for its Cargo and Crew Dragon spacecraft and says the facility could be ready for use as early as fall 2023. Reuters first revealed those plans in June 2022. They arose because NASA reportedly told SpaceX it was worried that the company’s first Florida Starship launch site – colocated at the only pad currently able to launch SpaceX Dragon spacecraft – could add too much risk. In September 2022, NASA and SpaceX acknowledged plans to modify LC-40 for Dragon launches and indicated that both parties had decided to proceed.

