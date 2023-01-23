Read full article on original website
During its Q4 2022 earnings, Tesla executives definitively put demand concerns to rest
Over the years, Tesla has transformed itself from a money-losing EV startup to an established, money-making electric vehicle behemoth. But despite the company’s domination in countries like the United States, arguments about Tesla’s alleged demand concerns have proven pervasive. This was especially the case last year, as TSLA...
Tesla’s Elon Musk confirms 4680 battery cells will be used for stationary storage
During his speech to Gigafactory Nevada employees about the facility’s $3.6 billion expansion, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped a very interesting tidbit of information. The company’s 4680 cells would not just be used for electric cars — they would eventually be used for Tesla Energy’s battery storage products as well.
Tesla’s next-gen platform details to be discussed on Investor Day this March
The wait is almost over. After a long period of speculation, leaks, and rumors, it appears that some concrete details about Tesla’s next-gen vehicle platform are about to be announced. Tesla has grand plans for the coming years, with the company aiming to reach 20 million vehicles per year...
Tesla Semi production specs: powertrain, battery, Megacharger output, and more
The Tesla Semi has already been delivered to its first customers, but the actual production specs of the vehicle remain largely unknown or unconfirmed at best. Fortunately, a recent trip to PepsiCo’s Frito Lay facility in Modesto, Caifornia has provided some details that otherwise reveal the Tesla Semi production specs.
Tesla 4680 battery plant in Giga Nevada to ramp up to 500 GWh long-term: Elon Musk
Tesla is definitely ramping up its marketing efforts, with the company’s social media teams actively posting new content on several platforms. This was particularly evident on YouTube, where a video of Elon Musk’s recent speech to Gigafactory Nevada employees about the facility’s expansion was shared. Musk proved...
Elon Musk says Tesla’s competition can’t be seen with a telescope, but the company admits Chinese EV makers are ‘scary’
Tesla has been head and shoulders above competitors in the electric vehicle field for some time due to its maturity as a company and expertise in EV engineering. The fact that very few companies can say they have been developing electric vehicles for as long as Tesla has is where the company’s true advantage lies.
Tesla Insurance data has driven changes to vehicle design: Elon Musk
Tesla Insurance data is proving very valuable for the electric vehicle maker, so much so that some changes to the company’s vehicles have been implemented because of it. During the recently-held fourth quarter and full-year earnings call, Tesla investors asked CFO Zachary Kirkhorn when Tesla Insurance would become big enough to warrant details in the company’s financials. Kirkhorn noted that it’s probably going to take some time before Tesla Insurance grows to the point where it needs disclosures, but even in its current state, it has already been very useful.
Ford Mobile Service offering launches nationwide
Ford has announced that it will expand its mobile service nationwide, allowing customers to have their vehicles repaired by a Ford Pro at their homes. One thing direct-to-consumer automakers have learned is that offering quick and effective service is a significant challenge when you lack physical locations. In response, automakers...
Tesla Earnings: Analysts respond to company’s Q4 and Full Year 2022 Guidance
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its Earnings for Q4 and Full Year 2022 this evening, and analysts seem pleased with what the automaker presented and reported. Tesla reported a beat in EPS, reporting $1.19 per share, while the Street expected $1.13 per share. Additionally, the automaker reported revenues of $24.318 billion.
LG Energy Solution in “active discussions” with Tesla for battery supply from AZ plant
LG Energy Solution (LGES) noted on Friday that it is currently engaged in “active discussions” with Tesla and other electric vehicle companies to provide batteries from its planned factory in Arizona. The battery supplier’s comments were shared in a conference call. While the company did not provide...
California Energy Commission pushes efforts to hold unreliable EV charging networks accountable
The California Energy Commission is taking steps to increase EV charging networks’ accountability and responsiveness to complaints. The efforts are timely as the number of electric vehicle owners in the state is growing at a quick pace. Among electric vehicle makers, only Tesla has really solved the problem of...
Tesla reiterates Cybertruck release with Hardware 4
The Tesla Cybertruck is indeed being released with the company’s Hardware 4 computer, CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call. During 2021’s AI Day event, Elon Musk stated that Tesla is constantly improving its vehicles’ systems, so there will most definitely be a Hardware 4 computer that will succeed Hardware 3. Tesla has not released details of Hardware 4, though estimates point to the computer having about three times the computing power of Hardware 3, thereby making features such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving even safer. Musk noted then that the new computer should be introduced “maybe in about a year or so.” This estimate proved inaccurate.
Tesla Q4 and FY 2022 results: TSLA beats on revenue and EPS, slight miss on auto margins
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its Q4 and FY 2022 earnings report after markets closed today. The results, which were discussed in the Q4 and FY 2022 Update Letter, were released after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The last year was challenging for Tesla, but it was a year...
Tesla bull Wedbush raises price target following ‘epic’ Earnings
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Wedbush Securities has raised its price target on the automaker’s stock from $175 to $200 following an “epic” Earnings Call last night. “Musk and Co. delivered in epic fashion with demand that is currently 2x production coming out of the gates in 2023 and laying out a 1.8 million delivery bogey for the year,” Analysts Dan Ives and John Katsingris said, “which was exactly what the bull wanted to hear.”
Tesla Model 3 RWD available for $399 per month with 3-year lease
The Tesla Model 3 RWD is the company’s most affordable vehicle today, starting at just $43,990 before incentives in the United States following the substantial price cuts implemented earlier this month. A look at Tesla’s order page for the vehicle shows that Model 3 RWD can be leased for a very reasonable $399 per month.
First look at Tesla Semi’s giant 1000-volt battery pack
The Tesla Semi has already started its vehicle deliveries, but relatively few details about the Class 8 all-electric truck’s final specifications have been fully disclosed by the electric vehicle maker. Thanks to a photo posted by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, however, the EV community has been provided with a first look of the Tesla Semi’s monster battery pack.
Tesla energy storage deployment increases 152% year-over-year
Tesla Energy achieved a number of key milestones in the fourth quarter. As per Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2022 Update Letter, energy storage deployments actually grew by 152% year-over-year in the fourth quarter to 2.5 GWh. All in all, Tesla Energy was able to deploy 6.5 GWh of energy...
Lucid unveils groundbreaking Formula E drive unit
This morning, Lucid Motors unveiled its all-new motorsports-oriented drive unit, already being used in the Formula E racing series and the Lucid Air sports sedan. Late last year, Lucid got to show off its performance chops in a drag race between the company’s new Air Saphire, the prolific Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Ducati Panigale. And in a surprising upset, Lucid led the competition by a sizeable margin. Now, the American EV startup has revealed one of the reasons for its performance success; an all-new drive unit that could be one of the most powerful motors per pound ever created.
SpaceX sets stage for Starship booster’s first 33-engine static fire
SpaceX has set the stage for a record-breaking Starship booster static fire after the rocket completed a complex fueling test and launch rehearsal earlier this week. On January 25th, a tower the size of a skyscraper activated a pair of giant mechanical arms to disassemble the largest rocket ever built. The arms carefully grabbed Starship using hard points under its flaps and lifted the 50-meter-tall second stage and spacecraft off of Super Heavy Booster 7. Nicknamed Mechazilla, the robot lowered the hundred-ton (~220,000+ lbs) vehicle hundreds of feet onto a waiting stand and eventually let go. On January 26th, SpaceX transported Ship 24 back to its Starbase, Texas factory for finishing touches.
SpaceX’s backup Dragon launch pad on track for 2023 debut
SpaceX has begun building a backup launch pad for its Cargo and Crew Dragon spacecraft and says the facility could be ready for use as early as fall 2023. Reuters first revealed those plans in June 2022. They arose because NASA reportedly told SpaceX it was worried that the company’s first Florida Starship launch site – colocated at the only pad currently able to launch SpaceX Dragon spacecraft – could add too much risk. In September 2022, NASA and SpaceX acknowledged plans to modify LC-40 for Dragon launches and indicated that both parties had decided to proceed.
