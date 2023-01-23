Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
essexnewsdaily.com
Opening Doors initiative provides free space for community artists
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage has announced Opening Doors, a new initiative to provide artists in Valley neighborhood of the Oranges with cost-free access to the professional theater’s spaces, resources and staff. The program is sponsored by Valley National Bank. “Opening Doors will celebrate the diverse voices...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Expressions of Our Blackness’ opens at Bloomfield College art gallery
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In an artistic tribute to Black History Month, “Expressions of Our Blackness” opens Friday, Feb. 3, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Scott H. Kaplan ’02 Art Gallery, located on the second floor of the Bloomfield College library, 80-86 Oakland Ave. in Bloomfield; artists will be present.
essexnewsdaily.com
Ceramics studio takes first retail spot in new Taylor Vose building in South Orange
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange has a new addition to its arts-centric downtown: CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Ave. on the first floor of the new Taylor Vose building. The creation of ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield students win prizes in DAR essay contest
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two American history essays, written by Bloomfield elementary school students and judged by the Bloomfield chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be considered for state honors in the 2022-23 DAR essay competition. The students are Gabrielle Tyre, a fifth-grader at Watsessing Elementary School, and Kirsten Odom, a sixth-grader who attends Carteret Elementary School.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Chorale is seeking new voices
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Do you love to sing and are looking to join an established chorus? The Bloomfield Chorale is seeking all voices — soprano, alto, tenor and bass. The chorale is one of the oldest community choruses in New Jersey, having been founded in 1933 during the Great Depression.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington teacher wins WDHA Teachers Who Rock award
IRVINGTON, NJ — An Irvington teacher, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Harvey Craig, won the 2023 WDHA Teachers Who Rock award. Craig has been a JROTC instructor at Irvington High School since 2004. Craig, along with retired Army Maj. Crosby Munro, has been mentoring young scholars to enter the workforce, college and the armed services.
essexnewsdaily.com
JESPY House celebrates 45 years of service to adults with disabilities
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Gainful employment, self-advocacy, life-skills development and medal wins at the Special Olympics are just some of the ongoing accomplishments of clients at JESPY House. An agency that successfully supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, JESPY this year celebrates its 45th anniversary. “Our 45-year milestone...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls track team excels at county relays
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in second place overall at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. West Orange had 42 team points. Montclair won the girls team title with 50 points.
essexnewsdaily.com
Madison Stevens leads Columbia HS girls track team at county relays
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team took fifth place overall with 27 points at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. Madison Stevens won the shot put event with a throw...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoopster Anaya Karriem grabs 100th rebound of the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Anaya Karriem had 10 points and 10 rebounds, including her 100th rebound of this season, to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 51-42 win over Columbia High School of Maplewood on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Columbia.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS indoor track team impresses at county relays
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team enjoyed a strong performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The boys team finished in fourth place overall with 23...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to St. Benedict’s Prep
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team lost to St. Benedict’s Prep of Newark 58-34 at home on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to St. Benedict’s Prep added by Editor on January 26, 2023.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS Sports Media Association hits 1 million photo views
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Sports Media Association (WOHSSMA) is celebrating an incredible milestone – 1 million views of their 10,000+ photos captured since the organization’s inception in spring 2022! This is a remarkable achievement that showcases the dedication and hard work of the team behind the camera.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Kira Pipkins makes history, gains 100th victory
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Kira Pipkins won the 126-pound title at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the final, she won a 4-1 decision over Liliana Zaku-Ramos, of Newton-Kittatinny. Pipkins also won her 100th...
essexnewsdaily.com
Rocco Negron wins title, leads Belleville HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School wrestling team, under head coach Joseph Pizzi, enjoyed a stellar outing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The Buccaneers took ninth place overall out of 22 high schools. Here...
essexnewsdaily.com
Unbeaten Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona High School 36-33 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Verona. Glen Ridge then defeated Barringer High School 56-22 on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Barringer in Newark. All Glen Ridge High School athletic events were postponed following...
essexnewsdaily.com
Brandon Toranzo captures title, leads Nutley HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament
NUTLEY, NJ — Brandon Toranzo, a junior, took first place in the 285-pound weight class to lead the Nutley High School wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Toranzo won three matches to reach the...
essexnewsdaily.com
New Jersey taxpayers now have until Feb. 28 to file for an ANCHOR rebate
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The state has extended the application deadline and is expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program. The state extended the filing deadline to Feb. 28, from Dec. 30. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/. The state has also...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS wrestling team enjoys solid outing at ECT
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team enjoyed a good outing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The Bengals took eighth place overall out of 22 high schools. Here are the top Bengals results.
