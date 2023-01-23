Elizabeth, NJ - On Thursday, January 26, 2023, an Elizabeth man was laid to rest after he was fatally struck by a truck on a busy roadway in Rahway, NJ. At around 10 o'clock in the evening, Rahway emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Route 1 in response to reports of a person being hit by a car. When they arrived, authorities discovered Mr. Steven Neves De Oliveira, 36, suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a truck close to the crossing. Soon after De Oliveira was declared deceased. According to reports, De Oliveira, a mechanic at the...

RAHWAY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO