essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats North Star Academy, advances to ECT first round
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 13th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated No. 20 seed North Star Academy 63-42 in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 26, at home. Sophomore Gabrielle Kot had 17 points, sophomore Ava Barker had 9 points, junior Maya...
essexnewsdaily.com
Rocco Negron wins title, leads Belleville HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School wrestling team, under head coach Joseph Pizzi, enjoyed a stellar outing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The Buccaneers took ninth place overall out of 22 high schools. Here...
essexnewsdaily.com
Brandon Toranzo captures title, leads Nutley HS wrestling team at Essex County Tournament
NUTLEY, NJ — Brandon Toranzo, a junior, took first place in the 285-pound weight class to lead the Nutley High School wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Toranzo won three matches to reach the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS wrestling team enjoys solid outing at ECT
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team enjoyed a good outing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The Bengals took eighth place overall out of 22 high schools. Here are the top Bengals results.
essexnewsdaily.com
Unbeaten Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona High School 36-33 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Verona. Glen Ridge then defeated Barringer High School 56-22 on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Barringer in Newark. All Glen Ridge High School athletic events were postponed following...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team fell to Caldwell High School 55-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at home. Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell added by Editor on January 26, 2023.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Kira Pipkins makes history, gains 100th victory
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Kira Pipkins won the 126-pound title at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the final, she won a 4-1 decision over Liliana Zaku-Ramos, of Newton-Kittatinny. Pipkins also won her 100th...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to St. Benedict’s Prep
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team lost to St. Benedict’s Prep of Newark 58-34 at home on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to St. Benedict’s Prep added by Editor on January 26, 2023.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS indoor track team impresses at county relays
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team enjoyed a strong performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The boys team finished in fourth place overall with 23...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS Sports Media Association hits 1 million photo views
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Sports Media Association (WOHSSMA) is celebrating an incredible milestone – 1 million views of their 10,000+ photos captured since the organization’s inception in spring 2022! This is a remarkable achievement that showcases the dedication and hard work of the team behind the camera.
essexnewsdaily.com
Madison Stevens leads Columbia HS girls track team at county relays
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team took fifth place overall with 27 points at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. Madison Stevens won the shot put event with a throw...
Jersey City, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls swim team enjoys good efforts at county championships
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams, under head coach Maggie Keenan, enjoyed great efforts at the Essex County Swimming Championships at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 16. The girls team finished in fourth place overall. The boys team placed...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield students win prizes in DAR essay contest
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two American history essays, written by Bloomfield elementary school students and judged by the Bloomfield chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be considered for state honors in the 2022-23 DAR essay competition. The students are Gabrielle Tyre, a fifth-grader at Watsessing Elementary School, and Kirsten Odom, a sixth-grader who attends Carteret Elementary School.
Funeral held for University of Georgia football player from New Milford killed in crash
Funeral services were held Friday in Englewood for Devin Willock, the 20-year-old from New Milford who was killed in a car crash on Jan. 15.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
Elizabeth Father of Two Fatally Struck In Rahway
Elizabeth, NJ - On Thursday, January 26, 2023, an Elizabeth man was laid to rest after he was fatally struck by a truck on a busy roadway in Rahway, NJ. At around 10 o'clock in the evening, Rahway emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Route 1 in response to reports of a person being hit by a car. When they arrived, authorities discovered Mr. Steven Neves De Oliveira, 36, suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a truck close to the crossing. Soon after De Oliveira was declared deceased. According to reports, De Oliveira, a mechanic at the...
Rutgers gets commitment from 6-3 WR transfer Naseim Brantley
Rutgers landed the big-bodied receiver in the transfer portal it sought in former New Jersey prep standout Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brantley led Western Illinois in receiving last season and is committed to the Scarlet Knights and will be enrolled in classes Thursday, according to sources. Brantley, who graduated...
essexnewsdaily.com
Ceramics studio takes first retail spot in new Taylor Vose building in South Orange
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange has a new addition to its arts-centric downtown: CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Ave. on the first floor of the new Taylor Vose building. The creation of ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.
fox5ny.com
NJ lottery players win more than $1M on "7-7-7" Pick-3 drawing
NEW JERSEY - It all came up 7s for Pick 3 players in New Jersey on Thursday night, setting a single-day payout record for the game. The Pick-3 drawing results were 7-7-7, and the Fireball number drawn was 7 as well. The New Jersey Lottery says over $1 million in...
