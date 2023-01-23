ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Bloomfield HS wrestling team enjoys solid outing at ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team enjoyed a good outing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The Bengals took eighth place overall out of 22 high schools. Here are the top Bengals results.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Unbeaten Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Verona

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona High School 36-33 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Verona. Glen Ridge then defeated Barringer High School 56-22 on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Barringer in Newark. All Glen Ridge High School athletic events were postponed following...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team fell to Caldwell High School 55-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at home. Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell added by Editor on January 26, 2023.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Kira Pipkins makes history, gains 100th victory

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Kira Pipkins won the 126-pound title at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the final, she won a 4-1 decision over Liliana Zaku-Ramos, of Newton-Kittatinny. Pipkins also won her 100th...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
East Orange Campus HS indoor track team impresses at county relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team enjoyed a strong performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The boys team finished in fourth place overall with 23...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
West Orange HS Sports Media Association hits 1 million photo views

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Sports Media Association (WOHSSMA) is celebrating an incredible milestone – 1 million views of their 10,000+ photos captured since the organization’s inception in spring 2022! This is a remarkable achievement that showcases the dedication and hard work of the team behind the camera.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Madison Stevens leads Columbia HS girls track team at county relays

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team took fifth place overall with 27 points at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. Madison Stevens won the shot put event with a throw...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Jersey City, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

JERSEY CITY, NJ
Columbia HS girls swim team enjoys good efforts at county championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams, under head coach Maggie Keenan, enjoyed great efforts at the Essex County Swimming Championships at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 16. The girls team finished in fourth place overall. The boys team placed...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Bloomfield students win prizes in DAR essay contest

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two American history essays, written by Bloomfield elementary school students and judged by the Bloomfield chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be considered for state honors in the 2022-23 DAR essay competition. The students are Gabrielle Tyre, a fifth-grader at Watsessing Elementary School, and Kirsten Odom, a sixth-grader who attends Carteret Elementary School.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Elizabeth Father of Two Fatally Struck In Rahway

Elizabeth, NJ - On Thursday, January 26, 2023, an Elizabeth man was laid to rest after he was fatally struck by a truck on a busy roadway in Rahway, NJ. At around 10 o'clock in the evening, Rahway emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Route 1 in response to reports of a person being hit by a car. When they arrived, authorities discovered Mr. Steven Neves De Oliveira, 36, suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a truck close to the crossing. Soon after De Oliveira was declared deceased. According to reports, De Oliveira, a mechanic at the...
RAHWAY, NJ
Rutgers gets commitment from 6-3 WR transfer Naseim Brantley

Rutgers landed the big-bodied receiver in the transfer portal it sought in former New Jersey prep standout Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brantley led Western Illinois in receiving last season and is committed to the Scarlet Knights and will be enrolled in classes Thursday, according to sources. Brantley, who graduated...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Ceramics studio takes first retail spot in new Taylor Vose building in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange has a new addition to its arts-centric downtown: CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Ave. on the first floor of the new Taylor Vose building. The creation of ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

