Majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Now in Profit After Shiba Inu Rival Rallies 32% This Month: IntoTheBlock
A leading analytics firm shows that the majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are now seeing gains after its strong performance this month. IntoTheBlock reveals that 62% of Dogecoin owners are in the green with 36% nursing losses and 2% breaking even. The top Shiba Inu (SHIB) competitor is witnessing bullish...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Had Secret $1,200,000,000 Relationship With FTX and Alameda: Report
A new report finds that bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi had more financial interest in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Research than originally believed. During BlockFi’s first bankruptcy hearing in November, lawyers for the beleaguered company said that the firm has $355 million worth of crypto assets on the FTX exchange and $671 million in loan to Alameda, or a total of just over $1 billion.
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
Institutional Investors Believe One Crypto Asset Has the Most Compelling Growth Outlook in 2023: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says most institutional investors believe one crypto asset has the most growth potential this year. In the latest Digital Asset Quarterly Fund Manager Survey, CoinShares says there is a 20% increase in bullish sentiment among investors for smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). “Ethereum has seen a...
Top Crypto Trader Says One Ethereum Rival Could Erupt by 100%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Altcoins
A popular crypto trader says Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom (FTM) could double in price while updating his outlooks on Bitcoin (BTC) and two altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,900 Twitter followers that Fantom is finding bullish support at a key price level of around $0.44 and could soon shoot up by 100%.
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
New Court Documents Show Apple, Netflix, Binance and Coinbase Among Creditors Owed Money by FTX
New court documents reveal that collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes money to a slew of marquee businesses, including Apple and Netflix. FTX, which went bankrupt in November, allegedly owed billions of dollars to a number of prominent companies before it collapsed, the extent revealed in bankruptcy court filings. Some of...
Analytics Firm Glassnode Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC May Face Sell Pressure From This Investor Cohort
Market intelligence firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon face sell-side pressure from short-term holders (STHs) eager to cash in on the king crypto’s latest price uptick. In a new analytics report, Glassnode finds Bitcoin’s recent surge to $23,000 pushed 97.5% of its short-term holders into the green...
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
Crypto Giant Grayscale To Face SEC in Court To Push for Converting Its Bitcoin Investment Product Into ETF
Crypto giant Grayscale says the oral argument for its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will happen earlier than expected. Grayscale filed the suit last year to contest the regulator’s rejection of its application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund. According...
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Continue To Skyrocket This Week Amid Official Coinbase Trading Rollout
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out official trading support for two red-hot altcoins, sparking further rallies. Coinbase customers can now trade security-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto Threshold (T) and decentralized music project Audius (AUDIO). The exchange added both the under-the-radar assets to its listing roadmap earlier this week,...
Crypto Gaming Altcoin Follows Axie Infinity (AXS) With Parabolic Surge, Rallies 184% This Month
A crypto gaming altcoin is following Axie Infinity (AXS) on a parabolic surge of its own, more than doubling in value this month. Ronin (RON), the Ethereum (ETH)-linked sidechain designed specifically for the Axie Infinity ecosystem, soared in price this month from $0.26 at the start of the year to $0.74, a more than 184% increase.
‘Enormously Bullish’ Indicator Suggesting Crypto Rebound, Says SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci
The chief executive of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital reportedly says that an “enormously bullish” indicator is hinting at a rebound for risk assets and crypto. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Anthony Scaramucci says that he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its monetary tightening policies once it reaches its goal, sparking a crypto rally and the “rebirth of risk assets.”
New Cardano (ADA) Stablecoin Launch Revealed – Here’s When Djed Comes Out
The developers of Cardano’s (ADA) new stablecoin have revealed when the dollar-pegged crypto asset is slated to launch. In a new blog post, payments firm COTI says that Djed, Cardano’s new stablecoin, is scheduled to launch sometime next week. According to the developers, the only thing standing in...
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Ethereum Rival That’s Exploded Over 460% This Month, Says Selloff Likely
A widely followed cryptocurrency trader is urging traders to be cautious about an altcoin that has skyrocketed to a new all-time high this year. Despite Aptos’ (APT) “absolutely insane” triple-digit percentage point increase over the last two weeks, the pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 559,500 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain is likely to sell off against the US dollar.
