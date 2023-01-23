ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Had Secret $1,200,000,000 Relationship With FTX and Alameda: Report

A new report finds that bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi had more financial interest in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Research than originally believed. During BlockFi’s first bankruptcy hearing in November, lawyers for the beleaguered company said that the firm has $355 million worth of crypto assets on the FTX exchange and $671 million in loan to Alameda, or a total of just over $1 billion.
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
dailyhodl.com

Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC

SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum

An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
dailyhodl.com

Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Continue To Skyrocket This Week Amid Official Coinbase Trading Rollout

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out official trading support for two red-hot altcoins, sparking further rallies. Coinbase customers can now trade security-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto Threshold (T) and decentralized music project Audius (AUDIO). The exchange added both the under-the-radar assets to its listing roadmap earlier this week,...
dailyhodl.com

‘Enormously Bullish’ Indicator Suggesting Crypto Rebound, Says SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci

The chief executive of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital reportedly says that an “enormously bullish” indicator is hinting at a rebound for risk assets and crypto. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Anthony Scaramucci says that he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its monetary tightening policies once it reaches its goal, sparking a crypto rally and the “rebirth of risk assets.”
dailyhodl.com

New Cardano (ADA) Stablecoin Launch Revealed – Here’s When Djed Comes Out

The developers of Cardano’s (ADA) new stablecoin have revealed when the dollar-pegged crypto asset is slated to launch. In a new blog post, payments firm COTI says that Djed, Cardano’s new stablecoin, is scheduled to launch sometime next week. According to the developers, the only thing standing in...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Ethereum Rival That’s Exploded Over 460% This Month, Says Selloff Likely

A widely followed cryptocurrency trader is urging traders to be cautious about an altcoin that has skyrocketed to a new all-time high this year. Despite Aptos’ (APT) “absolutely insane” triple-digit percentage point increase over the last two weeks, the pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 559,500 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain is likely to sell off against the US dollar.

