The Week

Why (some) Republicans want a national sales tax

Is America ready for a national sales tax? Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.) has introduced the Fair Tax Act, a bill in Congress that would eliminate most federal taxes and replace them with a sales tax on goods and services. A so-called "consumption tax" deserves support because it "simplifies our tax code," says Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.). But Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) say Carter's bill would actually raise taxes on "90 percent of the American people." What is the case for a consumption tax? And does it have a chance of actually becoming reality? Here's...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Op/Ed: By taxing student loan forgiveness as income, Indiana unfairly burdens teachers

Educating our children is one of the most important duties we have as Hoosiers. That duty is written into Article 8 of the Indiana Constitution, which provides in relevant part that “it shall be the duty of the General Assembly to encourage, by all suitable means, moral, intellectual, scientific, and agricultural improvement and to provide, by law, for a general and uniform system of Common Schools, wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all.” That was the laudable promise of our Constitution in 1851, but the reality 170 years later is less utopian, perhaps even minimalistic. Not only do our children lag behind in proficiency standards when compared to other states, so do teacher salaries. High proficiency standards are positively correlated to teacher pay. Historically, low investment in K-12 education is to blame for both phenomenon.
INDIANA STATE
Asheville Citizen-Times

Roll Call: Here's how WNC's members of Congress voted Jan. 20-26

WASHINGTON - Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the following bills: the Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (H.R. 259), to create an online repository for certain reporting requirements for recipients of federal disaster assistance; the Securities and Exchange Commission Real Estate Leasing Authority Revocation Act (H.R. 388), to eliminate the SEC's leasing authority; and the Microloan Transparency and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

