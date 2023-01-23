Read full article on original website
Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
SLCC Foundation recognizes 2022-23 Benefactors of Year
LAFAYETTE – Each year, the SLCC Foundation honors its strongest supporters with the prestigious Benefactor of the Year Award. The SLCC Foundation has named LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation as its 2022-23 awardees. Since 2016, LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation have partnered with SLCC on...
Vermilion Parish School Board members have not received pay raise in 42 years
Pillette wants to begin process to change legislature to get raise. With school teachers and support staff seeking pay raises throughout Louisiana, one Vermilion Parish School Board member feels school board members in the state should also get a pay raise. At the end of Thursday’s school board meeting, during...
