Kaplan, LA

Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
ABBEVILLE, LA
SLCC Foundation recognizes 2022-23 Benefactors of Year

LAFAYETTE – Each year, the SLCC Foundation honors its strongest supporters with the prestigious Benefactor of the Year Award. The SLCC Foundation has named LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation as its 2022-23 awardees. Since 2016, LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation have partnered with SLCC on...
LAFAYETTE, LA

