Vermilion Parish School Board members have not received pay raise in 42 years
Pillette wants to begin process to change legislature to get raise. With school teachers and support staff seeking pay raises throughout Louisiana, one Vermilion Parish School Board member feels school board members in the state should also get a pay raise. At the end of Thursday’s school board meeting, during...
Howard Lee Leger
ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Howard Lee Leger, 73, at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Internment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
Robert “Stanley” Guidry
ABBEVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Thursday, January 26, 2023, honoring the life of Robert Stanley Guidry, 93, who died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Calcutta House. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services.
