This text explains how current developments in MEMS know-how have pushed accelerometer sensors to the forefront, rivalling piezoelectric sensors in condition-based monitoring purposes. We may also talk about the right way to use the brand new growth platform that makes this all attainable. One other article will concentrate on the software program framework that helps this growth platform, and the way it may be built-in with fashionable information evaluation instruments to develop machine studying examples and, finally, how it may be deployed on numerous property.

2 DAYS AGO