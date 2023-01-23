ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana Walshe’s mom to ask U.S. officials for info about daughter’s disappearance after husband Brian charged with murder

By Joseph Michalitsianos
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE SERBIAN mother of a missing Massachusetts woman has asked US authorities for official information regarding the disappearance of her daughter.

Serbia's Foreign Ministry confirmed Milanka Ljubicic, 69, signed a formal request to receive more information on the case of her daughter, Ana Walshe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMRsz_0kOXj5SD00
Milanka Ljubicic, mother of of Ana Walshe, has requested more information from US authorities Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2IQh_0kOXj5SD00
Prosecutors say Walshe, who has been missing since New Year’s Day, was killed by her husband Brian, pictured Credit: Facebook/ana.ljubicic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISJqu_0kOXj5SD00
Ljubicic, from Serbia, said 'I just hope that she is alive. Anywhere, but alive. That is my only hope' Credit: Instagram/ Ana Walshe

Walshe, a mother of three, has been missing since New Years Day, and her husband Brian Walshe, 46, has been charged with her murder.

Ljubicic's request will be sent to the Serbian consulate in New York City and then forwarded to the appropriate authorities, CBS News reported.

She recently released a heartbreaking statement about the case in her home of Belgrade, Serbia.

"I think that she just left somewhere to get away, maybe she was tired of everything ... It is only my assumption. I still don’t know the truth about what happened," the mother told NBC News.

"I just hope that she is alive. Anywhere, but alive. That is my only hope," she added.

While Walshe's body hasn't been found, her husband Brian was revealed to have made harrowing Google searches on the night of her disappearance, including "how long before a body starts to smell."

On January 1, the day Ana vanished, investigators say that Brian researched alarming topics like "can you be charged with murder without a body" and "how to stop a body from decomposing."

Ljubicic was aware of the revelations and said "Yes, I have seen it, of course, it made me upset, but I just don't believe in that.

"Because Brian was never aggressive, he was never mad or furious, God forbid.

"I just cannot believe in it."

Officials claimed in court that Brian killed and dismembered his wife and discarded her body, but this has yet to be proven.

But during Walshe's January 9 arraignment, prosecutors revealed that authorities reportedly found "blood stains and a broken knife" in the basement of the family's home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

The 39-year-old was last seen at their home where they threw a New Year's Eve party together.

Her employer declared her missing on January 4.

Ljubicic continued to have good things to say about her son-in-law, despite the fact that he was on house arrest for admitting to art fraud in 2021.

He pled guilty to acquiring genuine Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000 on eBay and then sending fake copies to the buyer.

A friend close of Brian's family also accused him of trying to kill four or five people in a cutthroat fight over his late father's estate.

Fred Pescatore claimed in a 2019 probate court affidavit that Brian was a "sociopath," while his late father's nephew Andrew Walshe alleged the accused killer stole $1million from his father's estate.

Meanwhile, his mother-in-law said her daughter "never complained about her husband, never," and added that she spent a combined total of 16 months with the couple.

"I always thought good of him," she said.

The mother-in-law also said she was unaware that her daughter accused Brian of threatening to kill in her 2014, according to a report obtained by NBC.

The report did not name the husband, but an agency spokesperson confirmed that he was the one accused.

However, the case was closed because of a lack of cooperation from the victim, and no charges were filed, the spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmZNU_0kOXj5SD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ0UR_0kOXj5SD00

"I didn't know back then, I've seen it recently in the media," Ljubicic said.

"They got married after that, got kids ... I don't know what to say. I had no knowledge about it at all."

