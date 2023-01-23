Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
Bay News 9
UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9% in 2023
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations forecast Wednesday that global economic growth will fall significantly to 1.9% this year as a result of the food and energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, persistently high inflation and the climate emergency. Painting...
Bay News 9
Concerns grow over the rise of ChatGPT on college campuses
Artificial intelligence technology is shaking things up in many high school and college classrooms in New York state and across the U.S. ChatGPT is an AI bot that students can use for free with a few basic prompts. The emerging AI technology solves math problems and can write essays. The...
Bay News 9
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage under Affordable Care Act
A record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year, double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, according to the Department of Health and Human...
Bay News 9
Yellen says Africa to shape world economy as US reengages
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen watched Ford cars and pickup trucks being assembled at a plant in South Africa on Thursday, citing it as an example of cooperation between Washington and Africa as she begins the Biden administration's big push to reengage with a continent that has 1.3 billion people and an abundance of economic potential.
Bay News 9
Democrats, faith groups condemn Biden's shrinking of asylum access at border
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats and faith-based immigration groups publicly condemned this week recent Biden administration changes to the asylum system, including plans to bring back a Trump-era restriction that could block protection claims at the U.S. border if migrants don’t first try in another eligible country. In a...
Bay News 9
US moves to protect Minnesota wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the...
Bay News 9
STORY REMOVED: US--Election 2024-RNC Chair
Do NOT use the version of US--Election 2024-RNC Chair, published at 3:20 p.m. on January 27, 2023. It duplicates a story previously published. Versions that have moved since 3:53 p.m. are usable. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Bay News 9
Budgeting for brain development
An answer to one of society’s biggest questions may be found in the youngest minds. “She may fuss a little bit, if she fusses I'll try to get her to be much more entertained,” said Sonya Troller-Renfree, an assistant professor at Columbia University Teachers College. Troller-Renfree stretched a...
Bay News 9
California prison inmates to get some Medicaid care
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat some people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. CMS will allow California inmates to access limited services, including substance use treatment and...
