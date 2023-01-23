Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Related
Bay News 9
Pence: 'Mistakes were made' in classified records handling
MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn't been aware that the documents were in his residence but acknowledged his lack of awareness wasn't an excuse.
Bay News 9
Florida woman accused of scamming 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of $2.8 million
CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. — A 36-year-old Florida woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with fraud in an alleged "romance scam" that officials say targeted an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor. In all, investigators say the woman, ChampionsGate resident Peaches Stergo, allegedly stole more than $2.8 million in the scam and used the...
Bay News 9
Democrats, faith groups condemn Biden's shrinking of asylum access at border
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats and faith-based immigration groups publicly condemned this week recent Biden administration changes to the asylum system, including plans to bring back a Trump-era restriction that could block protection claims at the U.S. border if migrants don’t first try in another eligible country. In a...
Bay News 9
Some Republicans appear more willing to forgive Pence than Biden over classified docs
Congressional Republicans are largely brushing aside former Vice President Mike Pence’s revelation Tuesday that classified documents were discovered at his Indiana home while they suggest there is something more suspicious about the classified papers found at President Joe Biden’s home and former office. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
25 charged in alleged schemes to provide fake nursing diplomas
More than two dozen people have been charged with helping aspiring nurses obtain phony diplomas and transcripts that propelled many of them into jobs caring for patients, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. What You Need To Know. More than two dozen people have been charged with helping aspiring nurses obtain...
Bay News 9
DEA Mexico chief quietly ousted over ties to drug lawyers
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly ousted its former top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border.
Bay News 9
Police video shows struggle for hammer during Paul Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. The police body camera footage appears to show both Paul Pelosi and suspect David DePape with...
Bay News 9
Biden announces American tanks for Ukraine, a symbol of long-term support
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States will supply Ukraine with 31 American battle tanks in a coordinated effort with Germany, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday, reversing earlier resistance and signaling long-term support for the Ukrainian military’s defense against Russian invaders. Biden announced the decision to send M1 Abrams...
Bay News 9
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it will restore former President Donald Trump 's personal account in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no...
Bay News 9
Adam Schiff announces U.S. Senate run, joins crowded Calif. primary field
California Rep. Adam Schiff announced Thursday that he is throwing his hat in the ring for U.S. Senate, joining an already crowded field jockeying to represent the Golden State in 2024. What You Need To Know. California Rep. Adam Schiff announced Thursday that he is running for U.S. Senate in...
Bay News 9
As video release nears, Tyre Nichols' mother asks, 'Where was the humanity?'
In an emotional interview, the mother of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee, said she felt stomach pains around the same time her son was allegedly being beaten just blocks away from her home. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
In letter to Biden, 24 Senate Republicans vow no debt ceiling hike without spending cuts
A group of two dozen Senate Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday vowing to vote against any bill to increase the debt ceiling that does not include "real structural spending reform that reduces deficit spending and brings fiscal sanity back to Washington." "It is the policy...
Bay News 9
STORY REMOVED: US--Election 2024-RNC Chair
Do NOT use the version of US--Election 2024-RNC Chair, published at 3:20 p.m. on January 27, 2023. It duplicates a story previously published. Versions that have moved since 3:53 p.m. are usable. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Bay News 9
US moves to protect Minnesota wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the...
Bay News 9
McConnell: Debt ceiling agreement ‘will have to come out of the House’
At a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made it clear that any agreement to raise the debt ceiling will have to be hashed out between the White House and House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “I can't imagine any kind of debt ceiling measure...
Bay News 9
As economy grows, Biden announces new cabinet focused on U.S. investment
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the formation of a new cabinet of top U.S. officials focused on domestic investment and implementation of the infrastructure and clean energy laws Biden signed during his first two years in office. The shift to an execution phase of Biden’s...
Bay News 9
Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic National Committee panel voted Wednesday to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year. But even as they voted...
Bay News 9
Florida Sen. Rick Scott announces 2024 re-election bid
Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday that he will seek re-election in 2024, shutting down speculation that he will mount a bid for the White House. Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Thursday that he will seek re-election in 2024. Scott, who was first elected to the Senate in 2018, previously...
Comments / 0