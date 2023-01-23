ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Bay News 9

Pence: 'Mistakes were made' in classified records handling

MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn't been aware that the documents were in his residence but acknowledged his lack of awareness wasn't an excuse.
INDIANA STATE
Bay News 9

25 charged in alleged schemes to provide fake nursing diplomas

More than two dozen people have been charged with helping aspiring nurses obtain phony diplomas and transcripts that propelled many of them into jobs caring for patients, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. What You Need To Know. More than two dozen people have been charged with helping aspiring nurses obtain...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

DEA Mexico chief quietly ousted over ties to drug lawyers

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly ousted its former top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Police video shows struggle for hammer during Paul Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. The police body camera footage appears to show both Paul Pelosi and suspect David DePape with...
WASHINGTON, CA
Bay News 9

Biden announces American tanks for Ukraine, a symbol of long-term support

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States will supply Ukraine with 31 American battle tanks in a coordinated effort with Germany, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday, reversing earlier resistance and signaling long-term support for the Ukrainian military’s defense against Russian invaders. Biden announced the decision to send M1 Abrams...
Bay News 9

Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it will restore former President Donald Trump 's personal account in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Bay News 9

US moves to protect Minnesota wilderness from planned mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bay News 9

As economy grows, Biden announces new cabinet focused on U.S. investment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the formation of a new cabinet of top U.S. officials focused on domestic investment and implementation of the infrastructure and clean energy laws Biden signed during his first two years in office. The shift to an execution phase of Biden’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic National Committee panel voted Wednesday to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year. But even as they voted...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida Sen. Rick Scott announces 2024 re-election bid

Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday that he will seek re-election in 2024, shutting down speculation that he will mount a bid for the White House. Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Thursday that he will seek re-election in 2024. Scott, who was first elected to the Senate in 2018, previously...
FLORIDA STATE

