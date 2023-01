BELLBROOK — A young Bellbrook squad needed to learn how to fight its way out of a midseason swoon and is showing now how much it’s trending upward. The Golden Eagles won its fifth straight game on Friday in a 69-54 win at home against Monroe. It’s the longest win streak of the season for Bellbrook, which is now 11-6 overall, and comes on the heels of a stretch which saw the team drop five of six during and after a holiday trip to Tennessee.

