Camden Catholic hands last S.J. unbeaten wrestling team its first loss
And then there were none. The Camden Catholic High School wrestling team knocked off host No. 18 Seneca, 43-27, on Wednesday night, handing South Jersey’s last undefeated wrestling team a loss.
Which Group 1 boys basketball teams are contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders in Group 1. Scroll through the post below to get a full look at...
Wrestling: Westwood racks up bonus points to edge out win against Emerson
Westwood edged out a 40-33 home dual win over Emerson, in Westwood. Westwood (10-5) picked up bonus points in six of its eight victories. Anthony Lavezolla (106), Dante Downey (285), Stefano Benevento (215), and Ryan Sklavounos (138) all added on six points each to Westwood’s win by securing pins, while Gavin Seiler earned a 14-6 major decision over Jake Falotico at 157.
10 weekend wrestling scenarios with major playoff implications
There are just two days of competition left before the cutoff for teams to qualify for the NJSIAA wrestling postseason and there will be plenty of big matches Friday and Saturday that will determine key postseason slots this weekend. We took a look at 10 scenarios that could determine playoff...
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos & coverage for Friday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball: Hamilton West vs Notre Dame, January 27, 2023 — FRIDAY, JAN. 27. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Who’s lighting it up? Freshman boys basketball per-game stat leaders as of Jan. 26
Check out the lists below to see the per-game freshman season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Jan. 26, in six seven statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers and free throws. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Devils beat Stars 3-2, finish 1st half of season with 3rd best record in NHL | 3 takeaways
Jack Hughes, zooming down the ice with aggression, winded his arms back before ripping a shot from the left-side face-off dot. The Devils didn’t play their best game of the season vs. the Stars on Friday, but it didn’t matter after Hughes’ goal buried the night 20 seconds into overtime. They trailed early on – 2-0 in the first period after going to the penalty box three different times – but New Jersey’s second period surge from players like Hughes, Miles Wood and Vitek Vanecek gave them the 3-2 win and improved their road record to 19-3-2.
The 14 best girls basketball divisional races as the season winds down
For most teams, the first goal of the season—at least as far as championships go—is simple: win the division. Some divisions were decided early in the season, but others are proving to be as good as advertised and will likely go down to the final days of the regular season.
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson breaks school record, hits 15-0 with win over Delran
Cinnaminson stays undefeated this season and improves to 15-0, breaking its school record for most consecutive wins, after defeating Delran 73-65 in Delran. Cinnaminson led 40-31 at the half, with both teams scoring 33 points in the second half. Dennis Vittese led Delran with 19 points and seven assists with...
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Friday, Jan. 27
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Jan. 27, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Friday night.
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 7
February is nearing and cutoff day is Saturday, which means it’s only a matter of time before we’re in the midst of postseason scrapping. Action across all three regions was eventful last week and the stage is setting for more of the same in Week 7. It started...
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 27
The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts...
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
Jefferson edges out Delbarton - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele led the way with 15 points as Jefferson defeated Delbarton 58-51 in Oak Ridge. Jefferson (12-3) held a narrow 29-25 lead at the half and it outscored Delbarton 29-26 in the second half to hold on for the win. Jake Studnick and Travis Osterhout also tallied 12 points...
Trenton honors Dion Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
On its senior night and a night it honored Dion Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
Summers’ huge night leads Bound Brook past Somerville - boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers nearly pulled off a triple-double when he totaled 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead Bound Brook to a 76-56 victory over Somerville in Bound Brook. Jeremiah Williams contributed 16 points and five rebounds for Bound Brook (14-1), while Jordan Robinson added 10 points and seven...
Cliffside Park defeats Ridgefield in triple overtime - Boys basketball recap
Cliffside Park survived a second-half comeback by Ridgefield to a earn a 65-59 victory in triple overtime in Ridgefield. Ridgefield trailed 21-9 after one quarter, but chipped away at the deficit with an 11-5 second quarter and an 11-7 edge in the final quarter to force overtime at 40 apiece.
Josh Michigan brings Brick Memorial over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap
Josh Michigan brought a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds as Brick Memorial won at home, 55-46, over Toms River South. Dorian Alston added 13 points while Brian Starrett put in 11 more for Brick Memorial (13-5), which opened with a 12-3 run and then played even the rest of the way.
