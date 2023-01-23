Jack Hughes, zooming down the ice with aggression, winded his arms back before ripping a shot from the left-side face-off dot. The Devils didn’t play their best game of the season vs. the Stars on Friday, but it didn’t matter after Hughes’ goal buried the night 20 seconds into overtime. They trailed early on – 2-0 in the first period after going to the penalty box three different times – but New Jersey’s second period surge from players like Hughes, Miles Wood and Vitek Vanecek gave them the 3-2 win and improved their road record to 19-3-2.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO