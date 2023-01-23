ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: Westwood racks up bonus points to edge out win against Emerson

Westwood edged out a 40-33 home dual win over Emerson, in Westwood. Westwood (10-5) picked up bonus points in six of its eight victories. Anthony Lavezolla (106), Dante Downey (285), Stefano Benevento (215), and Ryan Sklavounos (138) all added on six points each to Westwood’s win by securing pins, while Gavin Seiler earned a 14-6 major decision over Jake Falotico at 157.
WESTWOOD, NJ
10 weekend wrestling scenarios with major playoff implications

There are just two days of competition left before the cutoff for teams to qualify for the NJSIAA wrestling postseason and there will be plenty of big matches Friday and Saturday that will determine key postseason slots this weekend. We took a look at 10 scenarios that could determine playoff...
Devils beat Stars 3-2, finish 1st half of season with 3rd best record in NHL | 3 takeaways

Jack Hughes, zooming down the ice with aggression, winded his arms back before ripping a shot from the left-side face-off dot. The Devils didn’t play their best game of the season vs. the Stars on Friday, but it didn’t matter after Hughes’ goal buried the night 20 seconds into overtime. They trailed early on – 2-0 in the first period after going to the penalty box three different times – but New Jersey’s second period surge from players like Hughes, Miles Wood and Vitek Vanecek gave them the 3-2 win and improved their road record to 19-3-2.
NEWARK, NJ
The 14 best girls basketball divisional races as the season winds down

For most teams, the first goal of the season—at least as far as championships go—is simple: win the division. Some divisions were decided early in the season, but others are proving to be as good as advertised and will likely go down to the final days of the regular season.
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Friday, Jan. 27

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Jan. 27, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Friday night.
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 27

The season keeps moving along as we draw closer and closer to the postseason, and again we’ve seen some exceptional and extraordinary performances from players across the state this past week. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts...
Jefferson edges out Delbarton - Boys basketball recap

Jason Eisele led the way with 15 points as Jefferson defeated Delbarton 58-51 in Oak Ridge. Jefferson (12-3) held a narrow 29-25 lead at the half and it outscored Delbarton 29-26 in the second half to hold on for the win. Jake Studnick and Travis Osterhout also tallied 12 points...
DELBARTON, WV
Trenton honors Dion Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

On its senior night and a night it honored Dion Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
TRENTON, NJ
