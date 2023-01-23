Read full article on original website
Supreme x Nike Air Bakin’ Releasing In SS23 Collection
Supreme’s penchant for the lesser-known (and almost bordering on obscure) Nike models continues this SS23 season as the unforgettable Nike Air Bakin’ is reportedly included in the brand’ seasonal collaboration catalog. Given recent Nike collaborations with the skate/street brand, we can expect overt Supreme branding on the upper as seen on their recent projects.
This Nike Air Max 97 Encompasses Hoya Paranoia
In preparation for the Beaverton brand’s celebratory Air Max Day, the entire slate from The Swooshes iconic cushioning series has received a notable uptick in propositions, such as this “Georgetown” extended Nike Air Max 97. Having prepared an Air Jordan 1, Nike Terminator and Air Jordan 6...
This Nike ACG Lowcate Comes Equipped With Removable Pouches And Lace Covers
Just the mere mention of Nike ACG is enough to conjure to mind images of the great outdoors. The sub-label’s silhouettes, from the Air Mada to the Goadome, produce a similar effect, with each offering up the utility required for adventure. Such is especially the case with this newly-revealed pair of Lowcates, which comes equipped with both removable lace covers and pouches.
“Coconut Milk” And “Plum Eclipse” Come Together On This Nike Dunk Low
The Nike Dunk Low is unquestionably one of the most popular designs in the sneaker space. Over the past several years, the silhouette has enjoyed fanfare thanks to reissues of old styles, but has also convinced new fans with the help of refreshing looks. Ahead of spring, Peter Moore’s creation...
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27
The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
The Nike Air More Uptempo Combines “Metallic Silver” Midsoles With A “White/Black” Upper
Nike Basketball continues to dominate the NBA hardwood with innovative, future-thinking designs, but its old school designs rule off-the-court. One such sneaker that remains popular on the streets despite debuting twenty-seven years ago is the Nike Air More Uptempo. Although the pair is rumored to return in all its original...
The ASICS GEL-LYTE III “Colored Toe” Pack Is Comprised Of Several Vibrant Styles
Arguably popularized by Ronnie Fieg during the peak of the runner craze, colored toes have dressed many of ASICS greats, from the GEL-SAGA to the GEL-LYTE V. No model, however, was quite as suited to the color blocking as the GEL-LYTE III, which originally donned the iconic “Salmon Toe” colorway back in 2011.
The Nike Air Max 90 Welcomes A “Blissful Blue” Accent
Continuing to serve as a pillar within the cushioned community, the Nike Air Max 90 has recently pursued an inline collection of greyscale compositions affixed with titular accents. For its latest outfit, the Tinker Hatfield design is coordinating a supple neoprene body with pulses of light baby blue. Further diversifying...
Nike Continues To Highlight “Icons” With The Air Max Plus
As we inch closer to the Air Max Day festivities in March 2023, a slew off Nike releases have been prepared to help celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the commemorative holiday with gusto. The key product of the month is undoubtedly the Air Max 1 “Big Bubble”, which promises a true-to-spec re-creation of the Air Max 1, but don’t ignore the “Icons” Pack, which highlights the flagship models of the running franchise.
“Royal Toe” Colorblocking Adds A Fresh Element To The New Balance 550
New Balance has heard the cries. Women’s New Balance 550 releases have been sparse from the get-go, but 2023 is shaping up to be the year for women who can’t get enough of the late-80s retro hoops model. As seen on 2022’s New Balance 550 “Panda”, this variant...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” (AKA “Seafoam”)
The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” has finally surfaced in official Nike images after seven months of being teased. Scheduled to drop in women’s sizing, the unreleased retro sees a color-blocking similar to the original “Fire Red” style from 1989. “White” smooth leather takes over most of the upper, although mesh and TPU panels interrupt. Branding on the tongue label, inner-lining, and eyelets enjoy “Oil Green” flair (which has been widely dubbed “Seafoam”). “Black” enters the mix in a number of gaps throughout the Air Jordan‘s upper and midsole, but it doesn’t detract from the main color’s boldness. No “NIKE AIR” logos appear on the spine, but the Jumpman figures that land on the heel surely won’t impede the women’s AJ4 from becoming a modern classic (we just hope extended sizing is offered).
The Nike Air Max 1 “Design By Japan” Features Vintage Touches
Nike’s fictional Air Max Day is fast approaching. The brand is expected to drop the Air Max 1 in its true original form, but it’s also offering the sneaker in a handful of new styles. Recently, a green, orange, and grey-covered pair of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design surfaced...
Nike’s “Airbrush” Collection Expands With A White And Green Blazer Mid ’77
As the brand’s first basketball shoe, the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is a relic of the past. Yet, the silhouette continues to usher in new styles like a newly-surfaced faded one. Akin to a previously-seen white and pink Air Max 97, the unreleased pair features a heavy “colorless” finish across its upper. Canvas and chenille materials come together throughout the top-half, with the logos on the sides interrupting their clean surroundings with stark green contrast. The midsole underfoot keeps things traditional in build, but it enjoys an “unfinished” paint job; the sock liner also boasts a similar look, likely a nod to airbrush painting. Lastly, classic herringbone traction rounds out the two-tone Blazer in light gum brown.
Air Jordan 3 “Fear Pack” Rumored To Be Returning For Holiday 2023
2023 is truly the Jordan Year. Within the past month alone, sneaker insiders have revealed a drove of upcoming, Holiday 2023 standouts, from the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” to the women’s exclusive sequel to the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” And as we close out the last full week of January, leaks are reporting that the Air Jordan 3 “Fear Pack,” too, will be making a comeback at the end of the year.
10TH ANNIVERSARY OF BOOST
Adolf “Adi” Dassler had one mission when he founded adidas in 1949: provide athletes with the best possible equipment. Over the last seventy-four years, Dassler’s goal has remained integral to the sportswear giant’s performance innovation, economic success, and cultural relevance, with the most recent development rooted in Dassler’s original mission arriving in 2013 with the launch of BOOST.
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 “All-Star” Unearths Prehistoric Detailing
With two MVP awards and an NBA Championship under his belt, Giannis Antetokounmpo has risen to the ranks of perennial shoo-in for the mid-season exhibition known as the NBA All-Star Game. For the upcoming shindig in Salt Lake City, UT, Nike has infused themes of fossil hunting to its Nike Basketball footwear collection, applying some prehistoric detailing to the design.
The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Dresses In Knicks-Friendly Hues
The New York Knick’s iconic color combination has been harkened a multitude of times over the past few years in an effort to popularize some of Jordan Brands’ lesser-known efforts. From the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s expanded inline collection to the Jordan Two Trey, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is set to indulge in the iconic tonal scheme.
A Crisp “Triple White” Appears On The Nike Air Max TW
Nike is no stranger to dipping their toes in the contemporary, often crafting brand new silhouettes well-removed from their classics. That’s not to say the Swoosh has forgotten their past, however, as they’re just as often celebrating the greats of yesteryear. Case in point: the Air Max TW.
The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Bleeds Michigan Blue
There was once a time when the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus was outnumbering its predecessor with an overwhelming wave of propositions. While the sustainably-minded silhouette has recently toned down its offerings, 2023 is set to see a revitalized slate of the 2021 model including this Michigan-colored ensemble. Setting the...
The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Joins The “Just Do It” Collection
While The Swooshes’ 50th anniversary has technically come and gone, the Beaverton-based brand hasn’t quite finished delivering on its honorary on-court collection with the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 now dressing in the luxurious white/red/gold composition. Coordinating across the Nike GT Cut 2 while pairing hang-tag holsters along the...
