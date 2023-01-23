Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire
The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
Autoweek.com
How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013
Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Martin Truex Jr. makes big personal announcement
Martin Truex Jr. announced some big personal news via Instagram on Friday. The 42-year-old said on his Instagram Story that he and his longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex have broken up. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving forward. I would... The post Martin Truex Jr. makes big personal announcement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Denny Hamlin says he’s been secretly fined by NASCAR
Denny Hamlin enters the 2023 season in a contract year. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have yet to announce an extension for him to drive the No. 11 in 2024. After 18 years in the sport, Hamlin has collected a long list of penalties along the way. Some of those have been for off-track violations. Most notably, 12-1 of the NASCAR rulebook.
Citrus County Chronicle
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule - February
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities
Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars
Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
The 2023 racing season begins this weekend with the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona
Get ready for the green flag and keep up with all the action and where various segments of the race will be televised right here!
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"
The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Street Race Announcement
This July, the NASCAR Cup Series will have its first-ever street race when they have the Chicago Street Race in downtown Chicago. But a recent announcement about the entertainment has some fans annoyed. To mark the occasion, NASCAR has spared no expense with the Street Course musical acts. Four ...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart Returns to the FOX Sports Broadcast Booth for the Clash and Daytona 500
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the second consecutive year, FOX Sports kicks off its NASCAR season coverage in Los Angeles and Daytona with NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart serving as an analyst in the FOX NASCAR booth alongside Mike Joy and former racing teammate Clint Bowyer.
MHR Tabs Chase Elliott to Drive No. 35 Chevrolet at Daytona
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, a five-time Most Popular Driver fan vote winner, has been tabbed by McAnally Hilgemann Racing (MHR) team owner Bill McAnally to race the No. 35 Gates Hydraulics / NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet Silverado RST at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17th. The season opener at the “World Center of Racing” not only marks Elliott’s 18th career start in NCTS competition, but it also begins the 33rd year of MHR’s partnership with NAPA and NAPA Auto Care.
Chase Elliott Is Putting an Impressive Record on the Line by Trying Something New at Daytona
He is only 27 years old, but there isn’t much Chase Elliott hasn’t accomplished yet in NASCAR. The 2020 Cup Series champion has won 18 of 257 starts in the top-tier series on every type of track, though the gems – the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Southern 500 – have proven elusive thus far.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Enters the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway
You can always count on Dale Earnhardt Jr. to go back to the short tracks and grassroots racing. He’s signed up for the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway. It’s basically been 30 years since Dale Jr. has been hitting up this February race. Of course, it just seems...
NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)
The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
Ryan Blaney Judges Some of The Best And Worst Motorsports Tattoos
Although he is usually covered from head to toe in a helmet and race suit, Ryan Blaney is the tattoo guy in NASCAR. He’s got lots of great art on his skin. So, during media days, the Team Penske driver went over some of the best and the very worst motorsports tattoos on the internet.
NASCAR is testing mufflers to reduce noise levels
Is NASCAR too loud? Drivers weigh in after the test at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR, it’s more than the cars on the track. The sound is an important part of the experience for fans that travel across the country to compete at their track of choice. But, these are 3+...
