Chloe Bailey Announces Her Debut Album ‘In Pieces’ for March Release

Chloe Bailey is ready to give you her debut solo album. Hitting social media, Chloe released a short clip announcing her new album, In Pieces. The album is marked for March 2023. A firm release date is not available. In the clip, Chloe can be heard singing: “Wear my heart...

