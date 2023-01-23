Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
[WATCH] Heidi Gardner Asks Michael B. Jordan to be Her Valentine but Lil Baby Accepts in New ‘SNL’ Teaser
This week’s Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Michael B. Jordan, and Lil Baby will be the musical guest. Ahead of the episode, the two stars appeared with cast member Heidi Garnder for some promo. In the clip, Hardner is shooting her shot at Michael B. Jordan, who...
thesource.com
Chloe Bailey Announces Her Debut Album ‘In Pieces’ for March Release
Chloe Bailey is ready to give you her debut solo album. Hitting social media, Chloe released a short clip announcing her new album, In Pieces. The album is marked for March 2023. A firm release date is not available. In the clip, Chloe can be heard singing: “Wear my heart...
Comments / 0