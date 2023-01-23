Read full article on original website
MO corn growers support a beginning farmer tax credit
Missouri’s corn farmers would like to see the state legislature put a tax credit in place to invest in the next generation of farmers and ranchers. Mark Scott, a farmer from eastern Missouri and an outgoing director of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, tells Brownfield a new bill, which could be introduced later this session, will give retiring farmers a tax incentive if they sell or lease their farm to a beginning farmer.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau critical of DNR wolf meeting plan
Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hold a virtual listening session to discuss wolf management, but Farm Bureau says the meeting format isn’t fair to farmers. President Kevin Krentz tells Brownfield many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate...
Michigan Master Farmers, servant leaders
Three Michigan farmers have made serving others and their land a priority. Fourth-generation farmer Joe Bryant grows 1,100 acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat in Shepard. Bryant tells Brownfield he enjoys sharing the farm with others and relies on conservation and precision technology to ensure it for the future. “I...
MO delegation wants EPA to revoke new WOTUS rule
Missouri’s Congressional delegation has sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency asking the agency to revoke the new Waters of the United States Rule. The delegation said farmers and ranchers in the state should be able to determine how to best manage their land and water, not the EPA. The EPA recently published an updated definition of the WOTUS rule in the federal register in mid-January and already, two national lawsuits have been filed challenging the effort.
Walz budget includes major biofuel and soil health investments
The budget proposed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz includes significant investments in biofuels and soil health. Speaking to Brownfield during the MN Ag Expo in Mankato last week, Walz said there is $6 million to build out biofuel infrastructure and $4 million for soil health initiatives. “I think this whole...
Pillen proposes massive property tax plan during state of state address
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has proposed more than $7 billion of property tax relief for residents and agriculture producers. In his state of the state address on Wednesday, he says property taxes are burdensome and hurting residents. “I am recommending to the Legislature an additional $2.4 billion in property tax cuts for a total of $7.1 billion through fiscal year 2026-27.”
Wisconsin farmer confident about spring inputs
A western Wisconsin farmer says his spring crop inputs are lined up with one exception. Tom Gillis from River Falls tells Brownfield he did get some applications done in the fall. “We already applied our dry fertilizer, and haven’t locked in our nitrogen source yet. Other than that, most everything else has been promised as good to go.”
Industry leader says input supplies are in a better spot for 2023
An industry leader says there is more optimism for fertilizer and chemical supplies in 2023 compared to this time last year. Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association President KJ Johnson says, “I think we’re in a much better position.”. And, after speaking with retailers at the organization’s annual meeting...
CNH strike over
The nearly nine-month-long strike affecting Iowa and Wisconsin agricultural equipment producers is over. CNH Industrial says they were notified Monday by the United Auto Workers that its members ratified the latest contract agreement for nearly 11 hundred employees in Burlington, Iowa, and Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Case IH and New Holland...
Rancher says weather challenges have created unpresented, historic challenges
A Southwest Nebraska rancher says weather extremes have taken its toll on his herd and his operation’s financial outlook. Logan Pribbeno of Wine Glass Ranch tells Brownfield “It was the driest year in our 134-year history until we got to December, and it was the wettest month in our 134-year history.”
Cook becomes first woman to lead Iowa Pork Producers Association
An eastern Iowa hog farmer has been named the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, marking the first time a woman will lead the organization. Trish Cook of Buchanan County tells Brownfield she’s honored to help represent the state’s pork producers. “My interests are the same...
Western Kansas farmer says recent snow might be enough to save his wheat crop
A Southwest Kansas farmer is hoping a recent snowstorm will revive his winter wheat crop before it suffers from winterkill. Gary Millershaski tells Brownfield his fields received 5-10 inches of snow over the weekend, which should help his crop emerge. “First week of February, if my wheat isn’t green down the row, I hope it’s at least sprouted and starting to grow, which is a really weird wish for the first of February.
