Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit
The Sooners offered Eli Merck as a preferred walk-on in late December, and on Wednesday, the record-setting wideout from South Carolina committed.
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Is Done With The Referees
Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is fed up with Big Ten referees. After the Nittany Lions' 20-point loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night, Shrewsberry criticized the performance of his team and the job done by game officials. "I want to live as long as my parents have lived, ...
Former WVU TE Mike O'Laughlin Transfers to Another Big 12 School
The Mountaineers could face O'Laughlin in 2023.
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach
The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
Where every McDonald's All-American is committed to play college basketball next season
The roster for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game was announced Tuesday, and of the 24 total players invited, all are ranked among the top 40 players in the class. The 46th annual event will take place in Houston on March 28 at the Toyota Center. Kentucky, who had two players selected last ...
CBS Sports
LOOK: College basketball game stopped after delivery man walks onto court with food
A delivery person with a McDonald's bag in one hand and a soda in the other desperately trying to find his customer was the reason for a brief stoppage Wednesday night during the Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne game. The delivery person walked right onto the court and into the center of action as if he was lining up and prepping to nail a corner 3. Somehow, play continued despite him nearly getting smoked, triggering the officials to call for a brief stoppage after the play.
Duke signee Caleb Foster gets snubbed
Despite sitting No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was not one of the three Duke basketball signees among the 24 high school seniors who became celebrated McDonald's All-American Game selections on Tuesday. The three future ...
247Sports
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
SI:AM | Two of Men’s Basketball’s Biggest Programs Are in Shambles
These trademark programs are struggling mightily this season.
Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL
Drew Batt played a variety of positions in 8-man football at Turpin and will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College Football Program Has To Cancel Its Spring Game
Kentucky football fans won't be able to watch a traditional spring game this year. On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky announced that it won't have a spring game because its changing its turf at Kroger Field. In an effort to replace the spring game, the Wildcats will explore other ...
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
What TV channel is Iowa State vs TCU women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/25/2023)
ISU -19.5 | TCU +19.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The TCU Horned Frogs welcome the Iowa State Cyclones in women’s college basketball. When: Wednesday, January 25 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. Where: Schollmaier Arena | Fort Worth,...
Breaking: Ex-NFL Running Back Lands Head Coaching Job
Former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley is getting a second chance at being a head coach. On Thursday morning, Wheatley was introduced as the head coach of Wayne State's football team. Wheatley, 51, spent this past season as the running backs coach for the Broncos. It's safe to say he's ...
Michigan Receives Commitment From Ohio Prospect
The 6-5, 258-pound defensive lineman from the state of Ohio announced his decision on Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0