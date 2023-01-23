ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Is Done With The Referees

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is fed up with Big Ten referees. After the Nittany Lions' 20-point loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night, Shrewsberry criticized the performance of his team and the job done by game officials. "I want to live as long as my parents have lived, ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

LOOK: College basketball game stopped after delivery man walks onto court with food

A delivery person with a McDonald's bag in one hand and a soda in the other desperately trying to find his customer was the reason for a brief stoppage Wednesday night during the Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne game. The delivery person walked right onto the court and into the center of action as if he was lining up and prepping to nail a corner 3. Somehow, play continued despite him nearly getting smoked, triggering the officials to call for a brief stoppage after the play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee Caleb Foster gets snubbed

Despite sitting No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was not one of the three Duke basketball signees among the 24 high school seniors who became celebrated McDonald's All-American Game selections on Tuesday. The three future ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football Program Has To Cancel Its Spring Game

Kentucky football fans won't be able to watch a traditional spring game this year.  On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky announced that it won't have a spring game because its changing its turf at Kroger Field.  In an effort to replace the spring game, the Wildcats will explore other ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Ex-NFL Running Back Lands Head Coaching Job

Former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley is getting a second chance at being a head coach.  On Thursday morning, Wheatley was introduced as the head coach of Wayne State's football team.  Wheatley, 51, spent this past season as the running backs coach for the Broncos. It's safe to say he's ...
DETROIT, MI

