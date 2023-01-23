A delivery person with a McDonald's bag in one hand and a soda in the other desperately trying to find his customer was the reason for a brief stoppage Wednesday night during the Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne game. The delivery person walked right onto the court and into the center of action as if he was lining up and prepping to nail a corner 3. Somehow, play continued despite him nearly getting smoked, triggering the officials to call for a brief stoppage after the play.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO