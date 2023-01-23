ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

No. 8 Wolfpack batters Blue Devils, 46-3, behind five falls

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State was dominant from the start all the way until the end, but fell one point short in the final bout to claim a shutout win over Duke. The No. 8 Wolfpack still finished with a 46-3 result, curb stomping Duke for a second straight year by a combined score of 89-3 in the last two contests.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nsjonline.com

KREST: Carolina fans forget who the building was named after

According to legend, early in Dean Smith’s tenure as UNC head coach, the Carolina student section stood and waved their arms in an effort to distract an opposing player from shooting a free throw. Smith stepped out onto the court and demanded that the students stop. “We don’t do...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Signee Zoe Brooks is a McDonald’s All-American

NC State Women’s Basketball 2023 signee Zoe Brooks was named a McDonald’s All-American yesterday. Here is what ESPN had to say about Brooks being named a McDonald’s All-American. St. John Vianney HS (New Jersey) Brooks is a gifted scorer who can flat out put the ball in...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

Wolfpack Baseball Commit Emerging As Two-Sport Standout

Even before his freshman year of high school, Pfafftown (NC) Reagan standout Jacob Smith‍ (6-3, 195 pounds) was already a much sought-after athlete. He was widely regarded as one of the top baseball prospects in the state of North Carolina and someone that NC State and head coach Elliott Avent identified early on as a priority for the Wolfpack. Smith was rated as high as the 37th best player nationally in his class and the No. 1 overall player in North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: RJ Davis reminded us how tough the 2022-23 Tar Heels are

In the game of basketball, toughness can be seen in a variety of ways. Sometimes toughness is diving after loose balls in order to maintain possession. Sometimes toughness is being willing to hit a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game. And sometimes, toughness is literally taking an elbow in the face with 10.7 seconds left in the game so that your team can get to the free throw line and ice the game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

College Hoops World Reacts To Jon Scheyer's Announcement

Duke basketball appears to have caught a break regarding one of its freshmen starters. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters today that first-year guard Dariq Whitehead did not suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss at Virginia Tech.  Whitehead landed awkwardly after ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke, Jon Scheyer seek answers amid ‘backlash’ after underwhelming start

Life for Duke in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era has been anything but smooth. After Monday’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech, Duke dropped to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in ACC play. A Duke squad that opened the season ranked No. 7 in the country and climbed into the top 10 on KenPom in late November has slipped outside the top 30 nationally.
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC

