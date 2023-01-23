ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Dave Hyde: Cincinnati exposes Buffalo in ways that show Dolphins have work to do, too

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

There was the suggestion the day after their season, right inside their locker room, that the Miami Dolphins had taken good steps toward something big because they took big steps toward beating the Buffalo Bills twice in final month.

“We took them right down to the end twice,’’ linebacker Jerome Baker said. “You want to win those, but we feel we’re getting to be in a good place now.”

It made sense then, and still does about the Dolphins being almost step-for-step with Buffalo. It’s what that conclusion means that’s needs adjusting after this weekend.

Just like that on Sunday, Buffalo looked like a bunch of working stiffs. Just like that, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t just win, but toyed with Buffalo in a way that shows how the playoffs define everything.

The AFC is a quarterback gauntlet, just as advertised. Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, one great and one moving there, were knocked out this weekend.

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes meet again in the AFC Championship Game. They’re ruthless. That’s the only way to say it. They seem designed to play the position in the way race cars are designed for speed.

Burrow was 9-for-9 and threw touchdowns to wide-open receivers on Cincinnati’s two opening drives. He seemed to be like a kid playing in Buffalo’s snow the rest of the way.

Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain that might feel like a ball and chain in the championship game. He still beat Jacksonville on one leg. He still carries all the hope for Kansas City making the Super Bowl.

That’s how the conversation looks to be for the next decade, the AFC being a conference where you have to beat a great quarterback by having a great quarterback of your own and a defense to help out.

In the NFC, San Francisco is riding rookie Brock Purdy to the championship game against a Philadelphia team with Jalen Hurts and powerful line play. This is the other way to build, though its the fallback play if you look at it.

San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up and draft their designated great quarterback in Trey Lance. The only problem is Lance was a dud, then got hurt. Purdy is a surprise so far.

So this isn’t a winning blueprint by the 49ers as much as the kind of fun story that happens sometimes in sports. It did in another generation with Tom Brady, a sixth-round pick, and Kurt Warner, who went from the arena league to the Hall of Fame. Maybe Purdy is one of those. Maybe he’s a one-season wonder. It’s too early to say.

The AFC isn’t the NFC. It has great quarterbacks to the point the only question in places like Buffalo is the team around them. That’s the real downer for the Dolphins in this manner Buffalo didn’t compete with Cincinnati in a 27-10 loss.

Maybe the Bills will be motivated now to fix some obvious problems like the over-reliance on Allen. He’s never had a running game. He has only average receivers, as signing Cole Beasley in January reminded everyone.

The Dolphins showed Buffalo’s problems in their playoff game by sacking Allen seven times and forcing him into three turnovers. Allen still put up 34 points. Cincinnati held him to a season-low 10 points.

It helped the defense to play ahead the whole game. Burrow played behind three reserves on the offensive line, including both starters, and took apart Buffalo’s defense from the start.

This was to be Buffalo’s January, many thought back in September.

“Just because we lost to the Bengals, it doesn’t diminish the type of team that we know we have,” said Buffalo edge rusher Von Miller, who missed the last month with a knee injury. “We have a really good team. Our window is still open, and brighter days are definitely ahead for us.”

They do have a really good team. It’s just not a great one. Cincinnati and Kansas City, led by Burrow and Mahomes, meet for the second straight season to go to the Super Bowl.

A week ago, the Dolphins seemed close to the mountaintop, because they played a rookie quarterback and lost a close playoff game to Buffalo. But everything changes quickly in the playoffs. Now there’s another mountaintop, and maybe two or three, out there to climb.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
BET

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Larry Brown Sports

Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds headlines potential Steelers free-agent targets

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Pittsburgh Steelers: LB, CB, T. Pittsburgh, which traditionally does not spend big for free agents, would have to make cuts to sign any of the league's top free agents. The team must take advantage of QB Kenny Pickett playing on his rookie contract and build around him while it can. If the Steelers take the plunge into free agency, these players could be enticing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.   Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.  The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Here come the Panthers? They say they’re ready to save season

Paul Maurice can pinpoint the exact moment this whole, dismal Florida Panthers season started to turn around. This might surprise you a bit. You might not know it turned at all if you check the standings. You might think it started with the arrow pointed down in October and followed that dreary direction ever since. But Maurice saw something fundamental change for the better recently, even as ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: If the NBA doesn’t care about the regular season, should you?

The Boston Celtics injury report early Tuesday afternoon sure made it sound unfortunate, as if random and rotten luck with injuries kept three starters and five players out of their game against the Miami Heat. The Heat had an announcement of their own after pre-game warmups, just as people were arriving to the arena: Jimmy Butler suffered from lower back tightness and would sit out, too. ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Will special teams coordinator be fired? What are top 5 offseason priorities?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: David, enjoy reading/watching your content. Question, why haven’t I heard anyone mention the fact Miami hasn’t fired their Special Teams coach? That’s shocking to me. I think him getting fired is, at least, as warranted as the Boyer ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Prime target Vic Fangio among interviews lined up for Dolphins DC job; Tyreek Hill OPOY finalist

Two more candidates the Miami Dolphins are interviewing for their open defensive coordinator position have come to light Wednesday. Former Denver Broncos coach and longtime NFL defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and New Orleans Saints secondary coach/co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard interviewed, according to a league source. The third and fourth names getting interviewed surfaced Wednesday ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, won’t participate in Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol a month after entering it, according to a league source, and now will be unable to participate in the Pro Bowl. Tagovailoa was not among the original selection of three AFC quarterbacks for the NFL’s All-Star exhibition taking place Feb. 2-5, but with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals issue final injury report before AFC title game vs. Chiefs

In terms of injuries, the weeklong buildup to the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs was an odd one for the Cincinnati Bengals. Offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa looked improved but weren’t ruled out until Friday. Tight-end stopper Tre Flowers improved all week. But tight end Hayden Hurst suddenly appeared on the injury report on Thursday before showing up on Friday good to go.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation.  Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy