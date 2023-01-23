Scotland Yard admits investigation into murder of black man seven years ago was 'not acceptable'

Scotland Yard has admitted its investigation into the murder of a young black man was 'not acceptable' and admitted failings by its officers.

Seven officers and the Metropolitan Police itself were found to have made key mistakes during the probe into the shooting and stabbing of Ola Raji in Peckham, London who is believed to have been a victim of mistaken identity.

Mr Raji, 20, was murdered as he rode his cycle along an estate in Peckham, south London, near the centre founded in memory of murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor, in April 2015.

The Yard's Specialist Crime Professional Standards Unit, which examined the murder inquiry, has said an apology should be given to Mr Raji's relatives and recommended that the murder probe be re-launched.

Any new investigation into Mr Raji's cold-blooded murder will also be informed that a potential new key witness has been located by his family themselves, Mail Online can reveal.

The internal probe found officers initially failed to find a set of keys on the victim causing the family to change the locks to their home, only for the keys to have been in his pockets 'months later' having been there the whole time.

'This affected your faith in the investigation as to how something so obvious could be missed' the family were told in the report which went onto to say the failure to locate the keys was 'regrettable.'

The murder probe was also found to have lost a file containing evidence gathered by detectives which has never been re-located.

On a search of Mr Raji's home after murder police also failed to discover a driving licence not belonging to the family which was later confirmed to have been there during the search.

The review of the murder inquiry additionally found that there had been poor communication and updating of developments with Mr Raji's grieving mother and family who were not told in person by an officer that the case was being closed down through lack of compelling evidence.

But officers told the probe that racial or cultural bias had played no part in their handling of the hunt for Mr Raji's killers as had been claimed by his family.

However, the investigation recommended officers be advised ' to the importance of looking after evidence and paperwork'.

It also urged the Met to inform officers who worked on the murder probe to be reminded of 'their responsibilities' in future of keeping relatives informed whenever a case was being closed down.

Mr Raji's family said their complaints of police mishandling of the murder investigation had been vindicated and called for a thorough new inquiry.

The murder victim's sister Zainab , 35, said: 'After MailOnline published a story last year about my brother's murder we received new information which the police just haven't followed through.

'They must now be compelled to investigate properly who killed Ola and arrest those responsible.

'We have been given information about a new witness which we want the police to take up and interview this person who lives near where Ola was killed, but incredibly has never talked to detectives.'

She said her family convinced that had the victim been white instead of black, the investigation would have been more thorough.

She added said: 'They did not look at it as if they might have had there been a white man who had been murdered and it may have been regarded as more shocking.

'It was "another day, another murder". We know London's murder rates are ridiculous, but they are not looking at my brother's murder with intent and a fresh pair of eyes. It was just another day at the office for them.

'The fact is that two people are walking the streets who committed a murder against a black person.

'If it had been a white person murdered, it would have been more magnified. There would have been a fear about letting these two people walk the streets.'

She said her brother, a devoted Manchester United fan, had watched Champions League football on TV when he received two calls on his cell phone. After the game had finished, she said, he cycled off to meet somebody, but did not seem stressed or worried.

She said: 'He was murdered a couple of minutes from where he lived with our mother. But there is a period of 13 minutes where we don't know where he was before it happened. No-one knows or has told us'

His family point out that he had no criminal convictions and believe he was ambushed in a case of mistaken identity.

Two suspects were caught on CCTV fleeing the scene in East Surrey Grove around 10.30pm on April 21, 2015 and are believed to have made their getaway by car. Three people were later arrested but none charged.

Zainab said: 'We want the case re-opened. Bringing everyone who played a part in his murder to justice is something we will strive towards until justice prevails. We have so many unanswered questions.'

Her sister Ruki added: 'After Mail Online published an interview with us on the seventh anniversary of Ola's murder in April, we were told that a woman living in the street had witnessed the murder and seen two men running away.

'We know where that woman is and have told the police. She has never been interviewed and when this case is re-opened we would like the police to speak with her. We can show them where she is living.

'All we want is justice for our brother's murder. The police have shown little empathy towards us, but we really want is for the people who killed Ola to be put away.

'There are people out there who have committed a murder and they are still free.'

Scotland Yard said the victim's family had correctly exercised their right to appeal to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A spokesperson added: 'As the matter is therefore ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.'

Crimestoppers has announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Ola's murderers.