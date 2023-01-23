A popular viewing area in Edwayen Ocean Park in Shell Beach has been closed due to bluff erosion. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SHELL BEACH, Calif. -- For the second time this month, a popular coastal viewing area has been closed in Shell Beach due to bluff erosion, which has compromised the stability of some of the cliffs along the seaside community.

This past weekend, the City of Pismo Beach placed a barricade around a bench area in Edwayen Ocean Park. The park, located along Ocean Boulevard, is one of the most popular and visited sites in the town for locals and visitors alike.

The closing comes just over two weeks after a bench area at nearby Margo Dodd Park was also restricted.

In both cases, ground underneath the bench areas has been eroded enough for city officials to determine the land could give out and fall completely below onto the waves below.

We'll have more on the story and find out what the City of Pismo Beach is doing about threat of continued bluff erosion today on News Channel at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The post Continued bluff erosion closes another popular viewing area in Shell Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .