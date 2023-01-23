ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Continued bluff erosion closes another popular viewing area in Shell Beach

By Dave Alley
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUvmx_0kOXPXuE00
A popular viewing area in Edwayen Ocean Park in Shell Beach has been closed due to bluff erosion. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmH3b_0kOXPXuE00

SHELL BEACH, Calif. -- For the second time this month, a popular coastal viewing area has been closed in Shell Beach due to bluff erosion, which has compromised the stability of some of the cliffs along the seaside community.

This past weekend, the City of Pismo Beach placed a barricade around a bench area in Edwayen Ocean Park. The park, located along Ocean Boulevard, is one of the most popular and visited sites in the town for locals and visitors alike.

The closing comes just over two weeks after a bench area at nearby Margo Dodd Park was also restricted.

In both cases, ground underneath the bench areas has been eroded enough for city officials to determine the land could give out and fall completely below onto the waves below.

We'll have more on the story and find out what the City of Pismo Beach is doing about threat of continued bluff erosion today on News Channel at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The post Continued bluff erosion closes another popular viewing area in Shell Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:48 — Francis...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home sells for $2.5 million in San Luis Obispo

The spacious property located in the 200 block of Mission Lane in San Luis Obispo was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $2,475,000 purchase price works out to $984 per square foot. The house built in 1985 has an interior space of 2,515 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy