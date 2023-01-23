ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in an interview with TalkTV .

Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on Monday evening, 23 January, the disgraced British socialite claimed that authorities allowed Epstein to die.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring.

Comments / 80

J M C
4d ago

Really lady? You just figured it out? The only reason you're still alive is because people in high places don't know how many copies of the list of VIP are out there. Once they find them, then your history. Get it?

Reply
20
Christopher Lavender
4d ago

No kidding that’s why the Clinton’s Obamas and many more won’t allow the release of the flight manifests to Epstein island

Reply(30)
27
Reno72
4d ago

It would have been fun to hear him spill the beans on all those that joined in his “pleasure parties”.

Reply
18
