ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford City, ND

Watford City man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igheY_0kOXO9ES00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A hit-and-run crash Monday morning has left a 48-year-old Watford City man seriously injured.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was heading south on Highway 85 around 6:30 a.m. when an unknown truck carrying a flatbed trailer traveling west crossed into the other lane, hitting the oncoming vehicle and continuing west.

Two drivers killed in McHenry County crash

The Watford City man sustained serious injuries and was transported to the McKenzie County Hospital.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the situation and is actively seeking any information regarding the crash. If you have any information, please call 701-328-2247.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A judge in Sidney made her decision in sentencing a Forsyth woman to 70 years for killing a Sidney man nearly a year ago. On January 27, 2022, 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer filled up her vehicle and several gas cans in preparation for a trip from Forsyth to Sidney. Prosecutors say it ended with her killing an acquaintance, 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein, inside his apartment.
SIDNEY, MT
KX News

McVay Elementary School principal placed on leave following allegations

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — McVay Elementary School principal Jeremy Mehlhoff has been placed on administrative leave following multiple allegations against him. According to Williston School Superintendant Richard Faidley, this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen, and hopes this will be completed as soon as possible. Faidley stated that he was […]
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston Fire Department responds to house fire

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening at the 600 block of 4th Avenue West. At 9:58 p.m., the fire department received a report of a house fire with flames coming out of a window, and possible people inside. According to officials, fire crews searched the home and discovered the people inside had made it out safely before the fire department’s arrival.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy